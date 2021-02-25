Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
PODCAST: St Johnstone have peaked at the right time for Betfred Cup glory

by Eric Nicolson
February 25 2021, 9.40pm
Will Jason Kerr be lifting the Betfred Cup trophy?
Will Jason Kerr be lifting the Betfred Cup trophy?

Team selections, form, favourites and will they win?

In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson preview St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup final clash with Livingston.

By the time the Perth side get back to league business, will Dundee United be the favourites to claim the last top six place?

Also on the agenda are Dundee’s woes and the return of Neil McCann.

Listen below at Podbean –

