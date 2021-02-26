Livingston v St Johnstone: Where on TV can you watch Sunday’s Betfred Cup Final?

St Johnstone take on Livingston in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final.

Excluding the Challenge Cup for lower league sides, the Hampden clash with Livi will only be the fourth final in their 137-year history.

Willie Ormond’s side saw their League Cup dreams dashed by Celtic in 1969 while Sandy Clark’s Saints lost to Rangers in the final of the competition at Parkhead in 1998.

The McDiarmid Park club’s only triumph came in 2014 when Tommy Wright’s men defeated Dundee United 2-0 at Celtic Park to become Scottish Cup winners and legends.

And the bookmakers are struggling to separate the sides – managed by David Martindale and Callum Davidson – ahead of this weekend’s game.

What TV channel is Livingston v St Johnstone Betfred Cup final on?

Supporters can watch the match live on Premier Sports:

The game will also be streamed on Premier Player.

What time does the coverage start?

The coverage begins at 1pm, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm.

What the managers have said in the build-up to the Betfred Cup final

Davidson: “We know we’re getting a lot of support. It’s massively important for us.

“A lot of the guys are on social media. I’ve seen a few things myself. It’s great that people are behind us.

“We’re absolutely gutted that we can’t take our fans to Hampden but our focus is on winning the trophy and bringing it back to Perth for them.”

Martindale: “We’ll keep things as normal as possible – I don’t want to spook the boys.

“We won’t do anything different because that’s the way it’s been in my seven years here.

“During that time we’ve had other big games – Premiership play-offs, etc. – and we’ve always kept things the same.

“We just keep rolling along, do what we do and trust the process.”