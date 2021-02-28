Tuesday, March 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone star Murray Davidson opens heart on missing Betfred Cup final through injury

by Marc Deanie
February 28 2021, 5.04pm
© SNS GroupGLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 28: St Johnstone's Murray Davidson lifts the Betfred Cup trophy during the Betfred Cup final between Livingston and St Johnstone at Hampden Stadium on February 28, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Murray Davidson lifts trophy alongside St Johnstone team-mates.

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson has opened his heart on missing the club’s Betfred Cup final triumph against Livingston.

His Hampden dreams were dashed by a calf injury – and it was the second time he had suffered final heartbreak with Saints after missing the 2014 Scottish Cup triumph over Dundee United at Celtic Park through injury.

Speaking to the BBC, Davidson admitted he had mixed emotions following the 1-0 victory that gave the McDiarmid Park club the second trophy in their 137-year history.

Murray Davidson pictured during St Johnstone win over Livingston. © SNS Group
Murray Davidson pictured during St Johnstone win over Livingston.

The midfielder – who lifted the trophy alongside his team-mates – said: “I said to them I didn’t need to go up, I haven’t played.

“They made me go up and it means a lot – I feel part of it.

“I’m devastated not to make it today but I’m buzzing for my team-mates and everyone connected with the club.

“2014 was probably easier because I’d ruptured my patellar tendon in January and round by round I wasn’t part of it.

“This season I played in the group stages and the semi-final and was a big part of it this time.

“It was touch and go until midweek – another week and I’d have been 100% (fit).

“Those days in the middle of the week were the hardest two or three days of my football career.

Tough times for St Johnstone star

“I was devastated for my family and my wee girl, it meant to much to them.

“I’m big and ugly enough to get over it. I’d be lying if I stood here and said it didn’t bother me but I’m delighted for everyone connected with the club.”

Davidson hailed manager Callum Davidson for his handling of the situation.

He said: “The gaffer was great. We took it day by day until the middle of the week.

“It was my decision because it wasn’t right. I felt it. I didn’t want to go out there 20% fit and let my team-mates down.

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr lifts the Betfred Cup. © SNS Group
St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr lifts the Betfred Cup.

“There wasn’t really a decision to make because I wasn’t ready.

“For two or three days after it I was hurting and I was upset but it helps that we won.

“I’m so disappointed for my family though because there’s a bit of me that feels like I’ve let them down, but that’s just me.

“Anyone that misses a big game like this will be disappointed.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for the guys though.”

St Johnstone hero Shaun Rooney pays tribute to late mum after heading winner in Betfred Cup final