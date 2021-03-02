St Johnstone cup double is a ‘dream come true’ for Hampden hero David Wotherspoon

He’s the only St Johnstone player to have both started and won two national cup finals.

And David Wotherspoon admitted that the scale of the achievement will take a lot of getting used to.

The midfielder who, along with weekend substitutes Stevie May and Michael O’Halloran will go into the history books as a double Saints medal-winner, made a “dream come true” at Hampden.

“I broke down about three times after the game,” said Wotherspoon. “Looking at the messages on my phone got me going again. So emotional, so emotional.

“I was physically and mentally drained but what a feeling to win the cup again.

“To do the double with this club is a dream come true.

“There are so many people who you don’t speak to very often messaging to say good luck and then well done after it.

“You obviously wish all of the families and fans were here for the moment.”

The passing of time between the 2014 Scottish Cup victory and Sunday’s in the Betfred Cup is put into context for Wotherspoon when he looks at his own household.

“When we won the Scottish Cup I had one kid, now I have three,” said the former Perth High School pupil. “To have had them running about at the end would have been something else.

“But I’m so proud. I was thinking after the game that I’ll be able to put both strips and medals in the same frame.

“I’ll have that for the rest of my life now. I’ll be able to look back and show my kids – that is a great thing.”

Being one of the few survivors from May 17 at Celtic Park didn’t ease the burden for Wotherspoon in the build-up to the weekend clash with Livingston.

“You know what, I felt so nervous coming into the game,” he said. “Just with everything going on.

“There was pressure but it was so encouraging to see so many people wishing you all the best.

“Broxden Roundabout was a highlight. I saw it before training on Saturday – all the banners and balloons.

“The supporters couldn’t be at the game but I really hope they enjoyed it.

“We don’t take all this for granted. We’re doing a job we love and have been able to do it in these times.

“We’re hoping that we’re bringing people joy and happiness and that it can be a focus for people.

“This cup can hopefully bring a lot of positivity to people’s lives.”

The match itself won’t be remembered as a classic, with character, discipline and endeavour the hallmarks of this triumph rather than pass and move football.

“Towards the end was tough, a wee bit backs against the wall,” said the ex-Hibs man.

“It was a struggle but we dealt with everything.

“The legs were getting tired but we dug in. As soon as the final whistle went, you are just so happy and you could see that on all our faces.

“To win one cup with St Johnstone was fantastic. But two?

“It’s just a dream come true and something I can proudly take away from my career.”