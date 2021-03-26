Callum Davidson’s old left-back rival with Scotland, Gary Naysmith, played a crucial part in the development of Jason Kerr for St Johnstone.

And the Perth boss is hoping the same will be the case for another promising young centre-back, Sam Denham.

Naysmith recently returned to the dugout at Edinburgh City and has snapped up Denham on a loan deal through to the end of the season.

And the work the former Hearts and Everton defender did to nurture the current Saints cup-winning captain, first at East Fife and then at Queen of the South where Kerr played nearly 100 matches in total, was a factor when Davidson signed off the move.

“Definitely,” he said. “Gary’s a very good manager, coach and person.

“He’s very honest. I know he’ll look after Sam whether he’s playing or not.”

Eighteen-year-old Denham, who has been an unused substitute in City’s two recent away wins, has impressed Davidson with his attitude over the course of this season.

“Sam struggled a bit at the start,” he said. “He was still growing into a young man.

“He’s worked harder and harder and got better and better as the season has gone on.

🔵⚪️ | Saints defender Sam Denham has joined Scottish League Two side, @EdinburghCityFC on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season. Good luck Sam!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/Vv8xZRv8BI — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) March 19, 2021

“It’s all about timings when you put players out on loan and I think this is the right time for him.

“Jason Kerr and Liam Gordon both really benefitted from it. Sam is still young as a centre-half.

“He’s got time to develop and he has to go to Edinburgh and learn the game. I’m really pleased with that one – it will be really good experience for him and hopefully he’ll get game-time.”

🔵⚪️ | Saints forward Jordon Northcott has joined Scottish League One side, @ForfarAthletic, on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season. We wish Jordon all the best!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/HmUJNgLwNs — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) March 19, 2021

Forward Jordan Northcott has also been loaned out – to Forfar in his case – but Davidson decided against doing the same with 17-year-old midfielder Alex Ferguson.

“It’s great to get young Jordan out as well,” he said. “He got some action for Forfar at the weekend and hopefully he’ll play a lot more and help them climb their league.

“For young Fergie, who is really good technically, I just thought it was best to keep him with us for the rest of this season and maybe look at next season for him.”