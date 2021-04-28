St Johnstone squad rotation will continue in build-up to St Mirren Scottish Cup clash

Squad rotation will continue to be a big factor for St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson as the run-up to their second semi-final of the season begins this weekend.

As was the case last week, Saints will have a three-game programme to negotiate.

First up are Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday, followed by a midweek trip to Parkhead and then the Hampden Park Scottish Cup last four clash with St Mirren.

The strength and adaptability of Davidson’s player pool has been one of the key reasons Saints are still fighting on two fronts at this late stage of the campaign, with European football open to them through league and cup.

And he believes that will remain the case.

“We are looking towards the semi-final now,” said Davidson.

“We made changes to the line-up for the Clyde game in preparation for the back-to-back games against Rangers.

The man of the moment. What a performance from @Zanderr1 yesterday. Can he inspire @StJohnstone to a Cup double this season?#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/Z4UGBfKzqw — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) April 26, 2021

“And we will try to manage the squad again this weekend with the semi in mind.

“Mikey O’Halloran was a good example because he played the Clyde game and has then been excellent for us off the bench.

“I’ve always said it’s a squad game and everyone will be playing their part.

“I have belief in them all anyway so I don’t mind what team I put out. Whoever plays we’ll be capable of doing well.

“It’s about getting game time into people and making sure we are ready for the semi when it comes around.”