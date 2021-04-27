Callum Booth pens new St Johnstone deal

Callum Booth has agreed a new contract with St Johnstone.

The full back has committed to a one-year deal, which will keep him at McDiarmid Park until the summer of 2022.

Former Hibs, Partick Thistle and Dundee United star Booth picked up a Betfred Cup winners medal with Saints this season, starring in their showpiece victory over Livingston at Hampden.

He also notched from the penalty spot in the Perth side’s shootout Scottish Cup victory over Rangers on Sunday.

Booth, who turns 30 in May, said: “I’m really pleased to have signed until 2022. It’s good to know I will be playing my football with Saints next season.

“This season has been incredible and to get a League Cup winners’ medal was phenomenal.

“I’m really enjoying my football and we have a great bunch of lads in the dressing-room.

“We now have a Scottish Cup semi to look forward to and we will give it our very best to be successful in this competition.

“But we have an important league fixture on Saturday at Hibs. I enjoy going back to Easter Road and I hope we can go there and get another positive result.”