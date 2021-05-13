BREAKING: St Johnstone issue Covid-19 update

St Johnstone have issued a statement confirming “a number of senior players” will return from their coronavirus self-isolation for this weekend’s clash with Livingston.

Recently-appointed head of football operations, Scott Boyd, has reported that the Covid-19 crisis at McDiarmid remains “ongoing” but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“The Football Club can today confirm that we face an ongoing situation with Covid-19 and the self-isolation process,” he said.

“We are in constant dialogue with the SFA and the Scottish Government about this current situation.

“As always, the health and wellbeing of everyone at the Football Club will be our priority.

“On a positive note, we are delighted to welcome back a number of our senior players into the group and they will be available for selection against Livingston on Saturday.

“We will keep our supporters updated if we need to share further information.

“Callum and the players will now focus on Saturday’s vital game and we also look forward to the Scottish Cup final.”

Saints need to draw with Livingston to qualify for Europe through the league and then the focus will switch to the May 22 final against Hibs.