BREAKING: St Johnstone fans’ Scottish Cup final hopes in jeopardy over Glasgow ‘Level 3’ Covid-19 call

St Johnstone fans’ hopes of attending the Scottish Cup final are in jeopardy after level three restrictions were extended in Glasgow.

The Scottish Government had signed off on allowing 600 fans in total to attend next Saturday’s showpiece between Saints and Hibs at Hampden.

However, concerns over a rise in Covid-19 cases in Scotland’s largest city – understood to be driven by the Indian variant of the virus – have thrown Cup final spectator plans into doubt.

Announcing that Glasgow is to remain subject to level three regulations – which do not allow for fan attendance at football matches, nor travel into or out of Glasgow, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is inevitable that as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic, we will hit bumps in the road.

© SNS Group / SFA

“However, if we exercise suitable caution as we’re seeking to do today, then even though that is difficult, we are much more likely to stay on the right track overall.”

National clinical director Jason Leith subsequently admitted on BBC Radio Scotland that plans to have fans in attendance at Hampden for St Johnstone‘s clash with Hibs are now “at risk”.

Professor Leitch said: “The situation now I’m afraid is that there is no travel in or out of Glasgow.

“That’s just been announced so we haven’t had time to talk to the SFA yet. We will of course do that.

“But the rules are no travel in or out for non essential reasons. So that would put at risk, I would’ve thought, fans coming in and out. And Level 3 stadia can’t have anybody in them.”