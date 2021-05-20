ST JOHNSTONE PODCAST: Scottish Cup final Saints v Hibs special

It’s all about St Johnstone v Hibs in this Talking Football podcast special.

Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson analyse all the aspects of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

Tactics, team selections, key battles and psychological advantages are all up for debate as Saints seek to complete a trophy double.

