Thursday, May 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

ST JOHNSTONE PODCAST: Scottish Cup final Saints v Hibs special

By Eric Nicolson
May 20 2021, 12.12pm
© PPACraig Conway.
Craig Conway.

It’s all about St Johnstone v Hibs in this Talking Football podcast special.

Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson analyse all the aspects of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

Tactics, team selections, key battles and psychological advantages are all up for debate as Saints seek to complete a trophy double.

