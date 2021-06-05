Steven MacLean loves his St Johnstone role beside Callum Davidson and is in no rush to be a manager

Callum Davidson has reaped the rewards of biding his time before striking out as a manager.

And his St Johnstone assistant intends to be similarly patient.

Like the McDiarmid Park double-winning boss, Steven MacLean has ambitions to become a number one.

But the former fans’ favourite, who has now won the Scottish Cup as a player and coach, knows that being at Davidson’s side is the best place to further his football education.

“I’ve loved it,” said the ex-Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday striker. “I knew it was going to be different, but I probably didn’t envisage how different.

“Do I want to be a manager? Probably one day. But I’m enjoying my role just now and learning off Callum.

“I’m not in a hurry.

“I love working with him because he is a top coach and manager. I need to take as much of it in as I can.

“The way the team plays, the brand of football – everything is great. I want to keep improving as a coach.”

North and south of the border, top flight and lower leagues – Davidson ticked pretty much every coaching box. You can understand why his route is one others will look to follow.

“He’s won a double in his first year as a manager,” said MacLean.

“He did his apprenticeship under Tommy and then went down the road to work at Stoke.

“Stoke is a massive club and some of the players he worked with were just out of the Premier League.

“He went to Millwall, had his spell at Dunfermline and worked with Gordon Strachan at Scotland. He’s had a lot of coaching experience.

“Callum probably thought the time was right for him. He has gained a lot of experience and that will have helped him.

“He worked under Tommy Wright, Gary Rowett and Gordon Strachan – three big characters and good managers.”

MacLean added: “I’ve seen a big difference in him since the first time when I worked under him as a player.

“He was always a top coach but now I see different attributes in him and how he thinks about things differently.

“I am probably working closer with him as well.

“He will say himself you probably need negative things to happen to make you better.

“He has probably learned from the negative time at Stoke and dealing with players that can be difficult.

“It is not always rosy. Players aren’t always good guys. Some are not as nice as the ones at St Johnstone!

“You are probably more ruthless when you are the gaffer. You have to be.

“Working with him, you see that he has a bit of everything. He is a top coach.

“He thinks about the game tactically, he is astute, and you see the way he works treats his players.

“He is a top, top manager and he has proved it this season.”

The enormity of Saints’ 2020/21 achievements is still taking a bit of getting used to nearly a fortnight after their second Hampden cup triumph of the season.

MacLean said: “I still keep shaking my head some days thinking: ‘We’ve just won the double’. It’s mad.

“It has sunk in but I don’t think it will ever be repeated. It is such a great achievement and the whole club needs to be proud of it.

“The manager has to take most of the credit because he’s put the team together. The players have been fantastic as well.”