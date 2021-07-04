St Johnstone youngster Jack Wills hopes to win Brechin City loan move

St Johnstone youngster Jack Wills has been handed the chance to win a short-term switch to Brechin City.

Wills, 18, has signed a deal until the summer of 2022 but will be farmed out by the Perth side for first-team experience this term.

He appeared as a trialist in Brechin’s 4-1 weekend defeat to Dundee United and impressed with a string of top saves.

And Wills is hoping he’s done enough to earn a loan move to Andy Kirk’s Highland League side.

Kirk is keen to strengthen his squad after confirming the signature of four players since taking over as City’s head coach last month.

Wills seeks deal as Brechin make more summer transfer moves

Former Raith Rovers defender Iain Davidson, ex-Forfar star Murray Mackintosh and ex-Montrose striker Garry Wood have all arrived.

Kirk has also talked David Cox out of an early retirement after the striker threatened to hang up his boots.

Cox quit football in April after claiming he was verbally abused by ex-Stenhousemuir star Jonathan Tiffoney over a previous suicide attempt.

Cox made his Brechin bow in the defeat to United, alongside Wills.

Brechin released both keepers from last season’s relegated squad, Patrick O’Neil and David Hutton.

And Wills, who has Lowland League experience with Edinburgh University, could be a valuable addition to Kirk’s side.

Kirk ‘excited’ by Highland League challenge

Meanwhile, Kirk has promised City fans his side will be ready for the challenge of trying to bounce back to the SPFL.

“There’s going to be a new team, a new energy and a different way of playing,” said Kirk.

“It’s something I’m sure the supporters are excited about and I’m excited about.

“Everyone at the club will have a new lease of energy.

“It’s something that we hope will help it make it a special season for us.”