Callum Davidson still desperate for a post-Covid cup double party with St Johnstone fans

Callum Davidson is desperate to celebrate St Johnstone’s historic cup double with supporters.

And the club’s Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup triumphs will be recognised by councillors honouring Saints with “The Freedom of Perth” when pandemic restrictions are lifted.

That can’t come soon enough for the single-minded McDiarmid boss.

Because, while Davidson wants players and exiled fans to get the chance to toast the twin cup wins, his focus has already turned to the new campaign and next month’s Europa League qualifiers.

“It will need to be at the right time for me as a manager,” he cautioned.

“And it will depend on Covid when we can do it.

“I still believe we need to celebrate winning a cup double because it might never happen again. You need to enjoy the good times.

“But we will eventually need to draw a line under it.”

Davidson revealed Saints are pushing to get the green light for fans to return to McDiarmid in limited numbers for Tuesday’s friendly with Preston North End.

On the back of the cup successes, season ticket sales have been boosted.

So Davidson would love to see the shackles removed completely in time for the start of their Euro campaign next month.

“We are trying really hard to get a lot of fans through the door for the Preston game, the Fleetwood game on July 24 and especially the European game,” he said.

“It will be great to see them all back.

“We’re working at the fairest way to get fans in for the Preston game and then hopefully we will get more for the Fleetwood game.”

Meanwhile, Davidson has been delighted to see loan stars Hayden Muller from Millwall and Man United teenager Reece Devine settle in quickly.

“After two or three days we could’ve gone straight into playing games,” he said. “They are in great condition.

“It’s been hard but good. We’ve mixed up the running and football work so I’m really pleased.

“The two young lads have come in. Hayden has looked really good and Reece just has a little to catch up.”