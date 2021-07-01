Millwall connection and European football helped persuade Hayden Muller to join St Johnstone

The Millwall connection helped persuade new St Johnstone loan signing Hayden Muller that Perth was the perfect place for the next stage of his career.

The 19-year-old defender has arrived at McDiarmid Park for a 12-month loan spell and is the fourth player to have been brought north from the English Championship club since Callum Davidson took charge.

“It feels amazing to be here,” said Muller, who has made four first team appearances for Millwall.

“I obviously heard a lot about the club from Danny Mac (McNamara) and from speaking to Callum.

“Danny, Tanto (Olaofe) and James Brown who is still here had nothing but good words to say about St Johnstone.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans here.”

Muller will give Davidson options across his backline.

“I’m a versatile centre-back who play right side centre-back and left side,” said the teenager.

“I can play right-back as well and I’m also a really good one v one defender.

“I’m hoping to gain more experience of playing men’s football in front of crowds.

“That will be new to me.

“I hope to develop, push on and become a better player.”

The prospect of European football with the double cup winners was another powerful factor Saints had in their favour over other clubs who were interested in a loan.

“As soon as I heard about Europe that just made the club even more attractive,” he said in an interview on the Saints website.

“We could get into either the Europa League or the Conference League, which would be amazing.”