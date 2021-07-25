Shaun Rooney: Rotherham ready to up their bid but will walk away if deal isn’t done with St Johnstone this week

Rotherham United have set a deadline of next week to agree a fee with St Johnstone for Shaun Rooney – or they will move on to other targets.

The English League One side had their initial £200,000 bid for Saints’ double cup-winning hero knocked back last month and are now ready to return to the negotiating table.

If a deal can’t be struck in the next few days, however, they will walk away.

“There are five players we want and we’re bidding on four,” Rotherham manager Paul Warne said.

“We won’t take all four because they play in similar positions. We’re close to the parent clubs’ valuations and then it’s just a matter of negotiating with the players, which hopefully won’t be a problem.”

Warne, quoted in the Rotherham Advertiser, added: “The negotiations go on forever because, obviously, we’re trying to take the prize assets out of the clubs.

“The clubs want top dollar and obviously we don’t want to pay that. In the next week we’ll get to the point where the players are ours or we move on to other targets.”

Rooney’s second half substitute appearance against Fleetwood Town on Saturday could turn out to be his last game for the Perth club.

His headers that secured both the League Cup and Scottish Cup last season have made him a McDiarmid Park legend.