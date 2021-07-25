Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Shaun Rooney: Rotherham ready to up their bid but will walk away if deal isn’t done with St Johnstone this week

By Eric Nicolson
July 25 2021, 8.15pm
Shaun Rooney.
Shaun Rooney.

Rotherham United have set a deadline of next week to agree a fee with St Johnstone for Shaun Rooney – or they will move on to other targets.

The English League One side had their initial £200,000 bid for Saints’ double cup-winning hero knocked back last month and are now ready to return to the negotiating table.

If a deal can’t be struck in the next few days, however, they will walk away.

“There are five players we want and we’re bidding on four,” Rotherham manager Paul Warne said.

“We won’t take all four because they play in similar positions. We’re close to the parent clubs’ valuations and then it’s just a matter of negotiating with the players, which hopefully won’t be a problem.”

Warne, quoted in the Rotherham Advertiser, added: “The negotiations go on forever because, obviously, we’re trying to take the prize assets out of the clubs.

“The clubs want top dollar and obviously we don’t want to pay that. In the next week we’ll get to the point where the players are ours or we move on to other targets.”

Rooney’s second half substitute appearance against Fleetwood Town on Saturday could turn out to be his last game for the Perth club.

His headers that secured both the League Cup and Scottish Cup last season have made him a McDiarmid Park legend.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson thrilled to get McDiarmid Park green light for Europa League

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier