St Johnstone will face Galatasaray after PSV Eindhoven beat Turkish side again

PSV Eindhoven completed an emphatic home and away defeat of Galatasaray to ensure that St Johnstone will face the Turkish side in next week’s Europe League third round qualifier.

The Dutch team followed up their 5-1 victory last week with a 2-1 triumph in Istanbul to make it 7-2 on aggregate and keep their Champions League group stage hopes alive.

After Saints secured a Scottish Government exemption to get round Turkey’s coronavirus travel status, Callum Davidson’s men will play the first game at the 17,000 capacity Fatih Terim Stadium.

The second leg will take place at McDiarmid Park on Thursday, August 12.

Despite Galatasaray’s convincing defeat, Saints will be big underdogs.

They do have the safety net of dropping into the Europa Conference League qualifiers should they be defeated, however.