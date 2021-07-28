Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone will face Galatasaray after PSV Eindhoven beat Turkish side again

By Eric Nicolson
July 28 2021, 9.48pm Updated: July 28 2021, 10.41pm
St Johnstone face a trip to Turkey.
St Johnstone face a trip to Turkey.

PSV Eindhoven completed an emphatic home and away defeat of Galatasaray to ensure that St Johnstone will face the Turkish side in next week’s Europe League third round qualifier.

The Dutch team followed up their 5-1 victory last week with a 2-1 triumph in Istanbul to make it 7-2 on aggregate and keep their Champions League group stage hopes alive.

After Saints secured a Scottish Government exemption to get round Turkey’s coronavirus travel status, Callum Davidson’s men will play the first game at the 17,000 capacity Fatih Terim Stadium.

The second leg will take place at McDiarmid Park on Thursday, August 12.

Despite Galatasaray’s convincing defeat, Saints will be big underdogs.

They do have the safety net of dropping into the Europa Conference League qualifiers should they be defeated, however.

Eetu Vertainen backed to be a big hit at St Johnstone and compared to Andrew Shinnie

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier