It might not be ‘Welcome to Hell’ for St Johnstone but Manchester United loan defender Reece Devine is up for Galatasaray challenge

St Johnstone are unlikely to get the sort of ‘Welcome to Hell’ reception Reece Devine’s parent club Manchester United became accustomed to when they faced Galatasaray.

But facing one of the giants of European football, whatever the circumstances, will be an occasion to savour for the on-loan Perth full-back.

The Turkish side won’t be playing in the purpose-built Türk Telekom Arena when they face Callum Davidson’s men on Thursday night.

Their temporary home is the 17,000 capacity Fatih Terim Stadium, which is only expected to be half-full.

The aura of the club, the names on the back of the jerseys and the talent of the players in them will be enough to quicken the pulse of Devine and his Saints team-mates in the first leg of the Europa League third round qualifier, however.

“Maybe we’ll get a bit of that,” said the 19-year-old in reference to the notorious Istanbul greeting United received back in the 90s.

“That’s something we’ll just have to deal with. We’ll be OK.

“What an opportunity for us as a team and for me as an individual.

“We’ll all go there and be ourselves and show everybody what we are capable of.

“We haven’t really spoken about them much yet. We put all our focus into Ross County. Now we can start preparing for Thursday’s game.

“Obviously Galatasaray are a massive club with a huge fanbase.

“They’ll have a big crowd behind them and they’re a great footballing team.”

Old Trafford connection

The teenager shares an Old Trafford connection with legendary striker Radamel Falcao, albeit the Colombian’s season-long loan with United had come to an end before Devine was snapped up for the academy from Manchester City.

“Falcao was obviously at Manchester United,” said the left-back. “He’s a great player with so much experience at the very highest level.

“And he’s not alone.

“Of course it will be a real challenge for the boys but it’s something we’ll relish.

“This is what football about – what more could you ask for.”

Devine was visited by United coaches Les Parry and Danny Keough a couple of days before his competitive debut in Dingwall.

And when the backroom staff analyse the details of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Ross County, they’ll no doubt be impressed by their young defender’s contribution.

As with Danny McNamara at Tannadice on day one of the last Premiership season, the transition from age-group football to the real thing was a seamless one.

Davidson has spoken about the offensive contribution Devine will make and his Opta touch map on Saturday showed he is starting to do it already.

“On a personal note it’s great for me to make my senior debut,” said Devine.

“It was disappointing we didn’t finish off with a win but on a positive we’ve got a clean-sheet and a point to start the season.

“In the second half we had most of the possession, the better chances and looked likelier to win but sometimes that’s the way football goes.

“You don’t always get what you deserve.”

Devine, who was tripped for the penalty missed by Ali McCann in the second half when Saints had started to exert control on the contest, added: “It’s a step up to play first team football.

“I’ll be looking to develop different sides to my game.

“It’s a lot more physical than reserve football.

“I had a few options but this was the one that was most attractive to me. I think I can improve my game and help the team.

“I’m getting fitter and stronger all the time and these 90 minutes will help that. I’ll definitely be looking to contribute going forward as well as in defence.”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.