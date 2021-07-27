Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits ‘over-working’ his players – now it’s time to sharpen the attack

By Eric Nicolson
July 27 2021, 10.27pm
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has given Max Kucheriavyi a three-year deal
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has given Max Kucheriavyi a three-year deal

Callum Davidson has confessed to “over-working” his St Johnstone players in the penultimate week of pre-season.

And sharpening their attacking edge will now be the priority in the build-up to the Premiership opener against Ross County.

Saints’ last match before the real football begins was a 0-0 draw with Fleetwood Town.

There was a lack of clear-cut chances for Davidson’s men – but with good reason.

“The first two games were really good but, on reflection, for the last two I probably trained them too hard between them,” the Perth boss explained. “It was a hard week with the training we put in.

“I’m really pleased with the defensive side of things and we can improve going forward. That’s probably down to myself over-working them.

“This week we’ll be sharpening things up a bit.”

Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen has been lined up as an attacking addition but even if the deal to sign him is finalised in the next couple of days, the under-21 international won’t be available for Dingwall.

When the ins and outs are confirmed by the close of the transfer window, Davidson will happily negotiate the 2021/22 campaign with a lean and hungry group again.

“I’m happy with the squad I’ve got,” he said. “We’ll have roughly the same numbers and add a couple of the younger lads.

“We need to try and keep injuries to a minimum because it’s a busy spell we’ve got coming up. That was an important part of our success last season.

“It was obviously a great season but there are still things we can improve on.

“We’ll use the fact that the league is going to be harder as a motivation. Hearts and Dundee have come up and are spending money.

“We’ll be looking to maintain our performance level from last year and keep getting points on the back of it.

“On top of that we’ll see if we can do something in Europe, whether it’s in the Europa League or the Conference League.”

Pace to burn

With Callum Booth an injury doubt, on-loan Manchester United youngster Reece Devine could make a Premiership debut at the weekend.

“Reece was a wee bit behind when he came in but he’s getting fitter and stronger,” said Davidson.

“You can see what he’s got in his locker. He’s going to put pressure on Callum for a starting place.

Callum Davidson with Callum Booth.

“That’s what I want. I don’t want anybody to be comfortable.

“He’s got pace to burn and the fitter he gets, the more he’ll be able to show it.

“Callum was probably our best player for the last couple of months of the season so he’ll be a hard man to move out of the team.

“But Reece is a young man with determination to succeed.

“If players lose their place I don’t want them to sulk and go: ‘Well that’s me finished with St Johnstone, I’m going to move somewhere else’.

“I like players with fight who want to prove themselves.”

James Brown: St Johnstone minds won’t be on Galatasaray until after Ross County

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]