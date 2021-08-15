Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Arbroath 2 St Johnstone 2 AET (Saints win 3-2 on penalties): Ali McCann is penalty kick hero as Perth side reach quarter-finals of Premier Sports Cup

By Ewan Smith
August 15 2021, 5.10pm Updated: August 15 2021, 8.36pm
Nicky Low faced Ali McCann as Arbroath took on St Johnstone in the Premier Sports League Cup on Sunday
Ali McCann’s winning shoot-out penalty ensured St Johnstone’s 18-month unbeaten cup run survived in an enthralling Premier Sports Cup clash at Arbroath.

Callum Davidson’s side were made to battle all the way as Arbroath twice took the lead – through Joel Nouble and Tam O’Brien – only for Glenn Middleton and Jamie McCart to peg them back.

But with the game going to penalties, Saints ultimately triumphed with McCann firing home to seal a 3-2 win after FIVE spot kicks were missed.

Arbroath came close to creating history against St Johnstone

This was always was going to take an almighty effort from Arbroath to win this one.

They hadn’t beaten the Perth side in 35 years and this is no ordinary St Johnstone side.

Saints are enjoying the most successful period in the club’s 137-year history.

Their historic cup double success last term gave them the confidence to compete against Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Europa League.

And while Saints ultimately lost in the tie, they more than held their own with Ali McCann earning plaudits for his outstanding display in midfield.

But this was always going to be a potential banana skin for Saints.

Arbroath fearless against cup double holders St Johnstone

Arbroath showed no fear against cup double holders St Johnstone

Dick Campbell’s side show no fear against any team and ran Dundee United close in the group stages.

And against a Saints side that will jet out to Austria this week for a Europa Conference League clash with LASK, the Angus side were up for the battle.

They refused to get overawed by Saints and took the game to the Perth side early on, forcing a series of corners.

St Johnstone star Glenn Middleton caused Arbroath all sorts of problems

The visitors created the game’s first real opening as Glenn Middleton cut in from the right flank only for his low 18 yard effort to deflect wide.

McCann then tried his luck as space opened up for him to have a go from 25 yards. Only a superb fingertip save from Gaston denied the Northern Ireland international.

But it was the hosts that struck first on 32 minutes.

Nicky Low’s curling corner was flicked on by Ricky Little and Nouble stabbed home from close range.

That strike left Saints stunned and while they tried to find a way back into it before the break they came up against a brick wall in the shape of the Arbroath defence.

Callum Hendry and Middleton both had long-range efforts blocked by Gaston as the Angus side led at half-time.

Arbroath emerged strongly from the break and Low had a close range effort blocked by Hendry.

But Saints found a way back into it as Derek Gaston hauled down Reece Devine for a penalty.

Jason Kerr missed the initial spot-kick but Middleton followed up to squeeze home the rebound and tie it up at 1-1.

Middleton was Saints biggest threat and his 79th minute run to the byline was cleared off the line by Colin Hamilton with Hendry waiting to pounce.

And, four minutes later, Middleton raced onto a Shaun Rooney through ball to crack a drive off the underside of the bar.

Saints furiously protested that the ball had crossed the line but referee Colin Steven waved away their appeals.

As the game headed towards extra time, Michael McKenna had a chance to win it as Nouble headed down for midfielder to shoot over from six yards.

Arbroath striker Joel Nouble gave St Johnstone a torrid time.

Tam O’Brien had a last-gasp chance to win it for the hosts as his close range effort was blocked on the line by Jamie McCart.

With that kick the game went into extra-time and Elliot Parish blocked a 15 yard Luke Donnelly effort before O’Brien’s dramatic strike.

Bobby Linn’s corner was flicked on by Ricky Little and O’Brien blasted in from six yards.

But this Saints side are made of stern stuff and, just when it looked like the game was slipping away from them, McCart popped up to meet a Liam Craig corner and head home.

And Saints thought they had won it late on as Cammy Ballantyne’s spectacular 30 yard strike hit the roof of the net, with the game going to a penalty shoot-out.

Enter Zander Clark to try and become the penalty hero as the Saints first choice came on for Parish in the 119th minute.

The penalty shoot-out was dramatic with Ricky Little, Dale Hilson and Bobby Linn all missing for Arbroath and Callum Booth and Jason Kerr missing their efforts.

McCann stepped up to net the winning penalty and send his side into the last eight.

Arbroath v St Johnstone starting line-ups

Arbroath: (4-5-1) Gaston, Chris Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Colin Hamilton, Stewart, Low, Craigen, Clark, McKenna, Nouble. Subs: Antell, Gold, Hilson, Swankie, Linn, Paterson, Donnelly, Thomson, O’Brien.

St Johnstone: (5-3-2) Parish, Brown, Rooney, Kerr, McCart, Devine, Craig, McCann, Middleton, May, Hendry. Subs: Clark, Gordon, Booth, Muller, Davidson, Gilmour, Northcott, O’Halloran, Ballantine.

