Arbroath 2 St Johnstone 2 AET (Saints win 3-2 on penalties): Ali McCann is penalty kick hero as Perth side reach quarter-finals of Premier Sports Cup

Ali McCann’s winning shoot-out penalty ensured St Johnstone’s 18-month unbeaten cup run survived in an enthralling Premier Sports Cup clash at Arbroath.

Callum Davidson’s side were made to battle all the way as Arbroath twice took the lead – through Joel Nouble and Tam O’Brien – only for Glenn Middleton and Jamie McCart to peg them back.

But with the game going to penalties, Saints ultimately triumphed with McCann firing home to seal a 3-2 win after FIVE spot kicks were missed.

The cup holders @StJohnstone survive as Ali McCann nets the winning penalty v @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/NOMZlBxf2T — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 15, 2021

Arbroath came close to creating history against St Johnstone

This was always was going to take an almighty effort from Arbroath to win this one.

They hadn’t beaten the Perth side in 35 years and this is no ordinary St Johnstone side.

Saints are enjoying the most successful period in the club’s 137-year history.

Their historic cup double success last term gave them the confidence to compete against Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Europa League.

And while Saints ultimately lost in the tie, they more than held their own with Ali McCann earning plaudits for his outstanding display in midfield.

But this was always going to be a potential banana skin for Saints.

Game Day – Galatasaray to Gayfield It was less than a month ago since we welcomed St Johnstone to Gayfield for a pre-season friendly, today we meet again in the Premier Sports Cup 2nd Round All the details here; https://t.co/FW8UCuy2R3 pic.twitter.com/Wlnlcwn7Xd — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 15, 2021

Arbroath fearless against cup double holders St Johnstone

Dick Campbell’s side show no fear against any team and ran Dundee United close in the group stages.

And against a Saints side that will jet out to Austria this week for a Europa Conference League clash with LASK, the Angus side were up for the battle.

They refused to get overawed by Saints and took the game to the Perth side early on, forcing a series of corners.

The visitors created the game’s first real opening as Glenn Middleton cut in from the right flank only for his low 18 yard effort to deflect wide.

McCann then tried his luck as space opened up for him to have a go from 25 yards. Only a superb fingertip save from Gaston denied the Northern Ireland international.

But it was the hosts that struck first on 32 minutes.

Nicky Low’s curling corner was flicked on by Ricky Little and Nouble stabbed home from close range.

That strike left Saints stunned and while they tried to find a way back into it before the break they came up against a brick wall in the shape of the Arbroath defence.

Ricky Little runs away celebrating as Joel Nouble scores from a Nicky Low corner kick! pic.twitter.com/6y1OtYmfgQ — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 15, 2021

Callum Hendry and Middleton both had long-range efforts blocked by Gaston as the Angus side led at half-time.

Arbroath emerged strongly from the break and Low had a close range effort blocked by Hendry.

But Saints found a way back into it as Derek Gaston hauled down Reece Devine for a penalty.

Jason Kerr missed the initial spot-kick but Middleton followed up to squeeze home the rebound and tie it up at 1-1.

It’s 1-1 between @ArbroathFC & @StJohnstone as Glenn Middleton follows up Jason Kerr’s missed penalty to stab home. pic.twitter.com/DMt9hqAXKX — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 15, 2021

Middleton was Saints biggest threat and his 79th minute run to the byline was cleared off the line by Colin Hamilton with Hendry waiting to pounce.

And, four minutes later, Middleton raced onto a Shaun Rooney through ball to crack a drive off the underside of the bar.

Saints furiously protested that the ball had crossed the line but referee Colin Steven waved away their appeals.

As the game headed towards extra time, Michael McKenna had a chance to win it as Nouble headed down for midfielder to shoot over from six yards.

Tam O’Brien had a last-gasp chance to win it for the hosts as his close range effort was blocked on the line by Jamie McCart.

With that kick the game went into extra-time and Elliot Parish blocked a 15 yard Luke Donnelly effort before O’Brien’s dramatic strike.

Bobby Linn’s corner was flicked on by Ricky Little and O’Brien blasted in from six yards.

It’s 2-1 @ArbroathFC here in extra-time as they are on the brink of knocking out cup holders @StJohnstone with their first win over the Perth side in 35 years. Here’s @tob_7’s strike. pic.twitter.com/fi5cGH0B6g — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 15, 2021

But this Saints side are made of stern stuff and, just when it looked like the game was slipping away from them, McCart popped up to meet a Liam Craig corner and head home.

And Saints thought they had won it late on as Cammy Ballantyne’s spectacular 30 yard strike hit the roof of the net, with the game going to a penalty shoot-out.

Enter Zander Clark to try and become the penalty hero as the Saints first choice came on for Parish in the 119th minute.

The penalty shoot-out was dramatic with Ricky Little, Dale Hilson and Bobby Linn all missing for Arbroath and Callum Booth and Jason Kerr missing their efforts.

McCann stepped up to net the winning penalty and send his side into the last eight.

Arbroath v St Johnstone starting line-ups

Arbroath: (4-5-1) Gaston, Chris Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Colin Hamilton, Stewart, Low, Craigen, Clark, McKenna, Nouble. Subs: Antell, Gold, Hilson, Swankie, Linn, Paterson, Donnelly, Thomson, O’Brien.

St Johnstone: (5-3-2) Parish, Brown, Rooney, Kerr, McCart, Devine, Craig, McCann, Middleton, May, Hendry. Subs: Clark, Gordon, Booth, Muller, Davidson, Gilmour, Northcott, O’Halloran, Ballantine.