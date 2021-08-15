Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Matthew Aitken v Nathan Austin: League Two title tussle is goals battle between Forfar and Kelty Hearts strikers

By Ewan Smith
August 15 2021, 5.30pm
Matthew Aitken and Nathan Austin are likely to top the League Two scoring charts this term
This is the tale of two strikers likely to play a pivotal role in the destination of the League Two title – Matthew Aitken and Nathan Austin.

At 24, Forfar striker Aitken has returned to Station Park having reinvented himself as a goal-grabber.

He was second top scorer in League Two for a struggling Albion Rovers side and has netted in each of his last three games.

Austin, 27, has been a proven goalscorer at every club he’s been at – East Fife, Inverness and Falkirk.

He finished a staggering 20 goals ahead of the second top Lowland League scorer in 2019-20, with 37 goals in 25 games.

And while injury has confined him to the bench, he already has six goals in five outings.

Both bring so much to their teams.

They are the focal point for all attacks and have an instinctive eye for goals.

And Courer Sport was at Station Park to run the rule over Aitken and Austin as both netted in Saturday’s table-topping tussle between Forfar and Kelty Hearts:

Matthew Aitken: The workhorse scorer

Matthew Aitken will challenge Nathan Austin in the scoring charts this term

When defenders face Aitken, they know they have been in a game.

He pulled the Kelty backline all over the pitch and forced keeper Darren Jamieson into conceding a penalty.

A cool customer in front of goal, Aitken duly converted to put his side 1-0 up.

He is already on course for his target to breach double figures in the league.

“That’s why I took him back,” said Forfar boss Gary Irvine.

“He went away from the club to join Albion Rovers and got himself into the top goalscoring charts.

“I was quick to make contact as I started to piece things together in pre-season.

“I knew he was going to add goals to the squad. I’m delighted that he’s starting to do that now.

“As a player and professional, you always have to set yourself targets.

“The fact that he’s stepping up now, doing his work and getting goals is good.”

Aitken’s penalty was initially cancelled out by an Austin header before Forfar scored one of best breakway goals you’ll see this season.

 

A poorly struck Kallum Higginbotham effort was charged down by the home defence with PJ Crossan and Craig Slater combining to set up Craig Thomson.

Thomson had run almost 80 yards to get on the end of the ball and slot home.

But Austin again struck to underline just how potent he will be in League Two this term.

Austin: The ultimate poacher

Nathan Austin will be aiming to top the scoring charts ahead of Matthew Aitken

Kelty are blessed with creative flair and are unlikely to fail to score in many games.

However, every team needs a penalty box striker and Austin is the ultimate poacher.

He already has six to his name.

Put simply, if Aitken finishes above Austin in the scoring charts then Forfar will be on course for the league.

“We need a number nine,” said Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson.

“We’ve got a lot of quality in the midfield and front three.

“But we need someone who is selfish and gets in between the sticks. That’s what Fash (Nathan Austin) brings to the party.

“That’s him played 25 minutes against East Fife and score two goals.

“He played 65 minutes against East Fife and scored two goals and 80 against Forfar to score two.

“Big Fash does what it says on the tin – he scores goals.”

