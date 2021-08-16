3 things we learned as St Johnstone’s penalty shoot-out win over Arbroath extends cup run to 18 months

Ali McCann slammed home the winning penalty as St Johnstone reached the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup with a win at Arbroath.

Saints twice came from behind with goals from Glenn Middleton and Jamie McCart.

They cancelled out efforts from Joel Nouble and Tam O’Brien to force penalties.

With penalties tied at 2-2, it was down to McCann to keep St Johnstone’s magical cup run alive.

Courier Sport was there to see Callum Davidson’s side make it 14 consecutive cup tie wins. Here are 3 things we learned:

St Johnstone always find a way to win

This was far from vintage St Johnstone but in the midst of a packed European schedule they can be cut some slack.

If there is one thing we have learned about Davidson’s Saints over the last year it’s they know how to win.

The ultimate example of this was at Ibrox for last season’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

A goal down in the final minute of extra-time against Rangers, Saints appeared to be heading out.

Enter St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.

His foray into the Ibrox box caused confusion and his headed effort was prodded over the line for Chris Kane to net.

Clark was then the penalty shoot-out hero.

He was in goals again for penalties on Sunday but didn’t have to make a save as Arbroath failed to hit the target with three of their attempts.

Saints had been on the backfoot for much of this tie but held their nerve at the end.

Ali McCann is Saints’ MVP

St Johnstone fans should savour every second of Ali McCann in a blue jersey.

This young man is destined for the top.

His composure on the ball, ability to cover every blade of grass and intelligent reading of the game make him worth every penny of his reputed £3 million price tag.

The cup holders @StJohnstone survive as Ali McCann nets the winning penalty v @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/NOMZlBxf2T — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 15, 2021

From Galatasaray to Gayfield, McCann can cut it at the top and mix it on the battle ground.

With the Saints fans singing his name, McCann kept a cool head to nail the winning penalty against Arbroath.

Arbroath paid the penalty but did themselves proud

Dick Campbell rarely holds back in his post-match interviews and Sunday was no exception.

“I’m not bothering my backside who we were playing – cup holders or not – we got beat,” said Campbell.

“I’m raging. Penalty kicks is not a lottery. You have to hit the ball between two posts and a bar.”

Campbell was raw in defeat, and the born-winner should take heart from Arbroath’s performance.

Arbroath matched the double cup holders in every single position and showed no signs of tiring in extra-time.

If they can raise the performance levels in the Championship it will be another promising season.