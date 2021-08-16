Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

3 things we learned as St Johnstone’s penalty shoot-out win over Arbroath extends cup run to 18 months

By Ewan Smith
August 16 2021, 10.25am
Arbroath took St Johnstone all the way in the Premier Sports Cup clash
Ali McCann slammed home the winning penalty as St Johnstone reached the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup with a win at Arbroath.

Saints twice came from behind with goals from Glenn Middleton and Jamie McCart.

They cancelled out efforts from Joel Nouble and Tam O’Brien to force penalties.

With penalties tied at 2-2, it was down to McCann to keep St Johnstone’s magical cup run alive.

Courier Sport was there to see Callum Davidson’s side make it 14 consecutive cup tie wins. Here are 3 things we learned:

Glenn Middleton’s St Johnstone second half equaliser at Arbroath

St Johnstone always find a way to win

This was far from vintage St Johnstone but in the midst of a packed European schedule they can be cut some slack.

If there is one thing we have learned about Davidson’s Saints over the last year it’s they know how to win.

The ultimate example of this was at Ibrox for last season’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

A goal down in the final minute of extra-time against Rangers, Saints appeared to be heading out.

Enter St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.

His foray into the Ibrox box caused confusion and his headed effort was prodded over the line for Chris Kane to net.

Clark was then the penalty shoot-out hero.

He was in goals again for penalties on Sunday but didn’t have to make a save as Arbroath failed to hit the target with three of their attempts.

Saints had been on the backfoot for much of this tie but held their nerve at the end.

Ali McCann is Saints’ MVP

Ali McCann netted the St Johnstone winning penalty at Arbroath

St Johnstone fans should savour every second of Ali McCann in a blue jersey.

This young man is destined for the top.

His composure on the ball, ability to cover every blade of grass and intelligent reading of the game make him worth every penny of his reputed £3 million price tag.

From Galatasaray to Gayfield, McCann can cut it at the top and mix it on the battle ground.

With the Saints fans singing his name, McCann kept a cool head to nail the winning penalty against Arbroath.

Arbroath paid the penalty but did themselves proud

Tam O’Brien put Arbroath ahead in extra-time but St Johnstone won it on penalties

Dick Campbell rarely holds back in his post-match interviews and Sunday was no exception.

“I’m not bothering my backside who we were playing – cup holders or not – we got beat,” said Campbell.

“I’m raging. Penalty kicks is not a lottery. You have to hit the ball between two posts and a bar.”

Dick Campbell wasn’t impressed by Arbroath penalties in the St Johnstone defeat

Campbell was raw in defeat, and the born-winner should take heart from Arbroath’s performance.

Arbroath matched the double cup holders in every single position and showed no signs of tiring in extra-time.

If they can raise the performance levels in the Championship it will be another promising season.

