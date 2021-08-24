St Johnstone handed Uefa fine and close off part of East Stand for LASK game

St Johnstone have been handed a Uefa fine in the wake of their recent Europa League clash with Galatasaray.

A pyrotechnic device was set off in the East Stand before the sell-out match kicked-off, something football’s governing body take a hard line on.

And Saints have also revealed their decision to close off a section of seats in the same part of the ground for this week’s game against LASK for “supporter safety”.

A statement explained: “As we prepare for the biggest game in the club’s history at another packed out McDiarmid Park, the club would like to clarify the issues surrounding a small section in the East Stand.

“The visual display organised by a group of our supporters and the subsequent fantastic atmosphere generated against Galatasaray was a credit to those involved and the club sincerely thanks them for their hard work.

“Unfortunately, at the recent game against Galatasaray, a small minority of fans within this section acted in a manner that put themselves and other supporters at risk by climbing on the adjacent wall.

“Supporter safety is paramount to the football club. So therefore, with this in mind, we have taken the decision to close off a small number of seats…….

“Further to this, there was also a pyrotechnic device set off within this same section by an individual which has resulted in St Johnstone Football Club being fined by Uefa. Once again, we would urge supporters to refrain from such inappropriate and dangerous conduct.

“The club would like to make it absolutely clear that no person or party are banned from attending Thursday’s match against LASK.

“The club has also opened dialogue with the affected seat members of this section to ensure that both parties can work together going forwards.

“Let’s all pull together, support the club in the right way and give everyone a night to remember.”