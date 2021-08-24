Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone handed Uefa fine and close off part of East Stand for LASK game

By Eric Nicolson
August 24 2021, 1.51pm Updated: August 24 2021, 2.45pm
St Johnstone fans packed out McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone have been handed a Uefa fine in the wake of their recent Europa League clash with Galatasaray.

A pyrotechnic device was set off in the East Stand before the sell-out match kicked-off, something football’s governing body take a hard line on.

And Saints have also revealed their decision to close off a section of seats in the same part of the ground for this week’s game against LASK for “supporter safety”.

A statement explained: “As we prepare for the biggest game in the club’s history at another packed out McDiarmid Park, the club would like to clarify the issues surrounding a small section in the East Stand.

“The visual display organised by a group of our supporters and the subsequent fantastic atmosphere generated against Galatasaray was a credit to those involved and the club sincerely thanks them for their hard work.

“Unfortunately, at the recent game against Galatasaray, a small minority of fans within this section acted in a manner that put themselves and other supporters at risk by climbing on the adjacent wall.

Shaun Rooney in front of the East Stand.

“Supporter safety is paramount to the football club. So therefore, with this in mind, we have taken the decision to close off a small number of seats…….

“Further to this, there was also a pyrotechnic device set off within this same section by an individual which has resulted in St Johnstone Football Club being fined by Uefa. Once again, we would urge supporters to refrain from such inappropriate and dangerous conduct.

“The club would like to make it absolutely clear that no person or party are banned from attending Thursday’s match against LASK.

“The club has also opened dialogue with the affected seat members of this section to ensure that both parties can work together going forwards.

“Let’s all pull together, support the club in the right way and give everyone a night to remember.”

