PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury, Dundee sign the best goalscorer in Scotland and Dundee United emerge stronger

St Johnstone fans woke up with a footballing hangover they’ve not been used to for a long time.

Ali McCann and Jason Kerr have been sold and many supporters reacted furiously to the combined transfer fee.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess whether any damage beyond the inevitable on-pitch loss has been done.

Also on the agenda is Dundee’s recruitment of one of their favourite sons, Leigh Griffiths and Dundee United’s refresh.

