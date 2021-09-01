Sport / Football / St Johnstone PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury, Dundee sign the best goalscorer in Scotland and Dundee United emerge stronger By Eric Nicolson September 1 2021, 5.30pm Ali McCann. St Johnstone fans woke up with a footballing hangover they’ve not been used to for a long time. Ali McCann and Jason Kerr have been sold and many supporters reacted furiously to the combined transfer fee. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess whether any damage beyond the inevitable on-pitch loss has been done. Also on the agenda is Dundee’s recruitment of one of their favourite sons, Leigh Griffiths and Dundee United’s refresh. Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier ERIC NICOLSON: The St Johnstone feelgood bubble burst on deadline day but there will be no Dundee United-type implosion What business might Dundee United do on transfer deadline day – the fans have their say JIM SPENCE: Another year of Euro pain for all but Celtic and Rangers – it’s an opportunity missed for St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibs A big few days for St Johnstone: Can they banish Euro blues against St Mirren, keep star players and strengthen?