Dominik Thalhammer: LASK manager who called St Johnstone ‘disgusting’ to play against is sacked

The manager who labelled St Johnstone “disgusting” to play against has lost his job at LASK.

Dominik Thalhammer’s team found a way past Saints to make it into the Europa Conference League group stage.

But that result was the highlight of a poor start to the season for the Austrian side, who sit second bottom of the table.

They have only won one of their seven league games (the opening fixture) and a 2-0 defeat at home to Austria Vienna on Sunday proved to be the last straw.

Der LASK stellt Dominik Thalhammer mit sofortiger Wirkung frei. 📰Klub-Statement: https://t.co/aFSzk0nZSl — LASK (@LASK_Official) September 13, 2021

Thalhammer admitted that his team had struggled to deal with Saints in the first leg of their play-off against the McDiarmid Park side last month.

And then Saints boss Callum Davidson was unimpressed by his behaviour in Scotland.

Davidson said after the second leg: “Their coach made a comment last week about us being a disgusting team to play and I let it go because maybe it got lost in translation.

“I now know it wasn’t that.”

LASK statement

LASK president Siegmund Gruber said in a club statement: “You can’t deny Dominik that he gave everything for LASK and achieved a lot.

“We have twice reached international group stages with him and another cup final after 21 years. He was responsible for some of the best games in LASK history.

“But we lack the conviction that under the current pressure – triggered by the recent poor results and performances – he will manage to bring our team back into the form we need to achieve our goals for the season.”