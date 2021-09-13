Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Dominik Thalhammer: LASK manager who called St Johnstone ‘disgusting’ to play against is sacked

By Eric Nicolson
September 13 2021, 11.49am Updated: September 13 2021, 2.31pm
Dominik Thalhammer exchanges words with Shaun Rooney.
The manager who labelled St Johnstone “disgusting” to play against has lost his job at LASK.

Dominik Thalhammer’s team found a way past Saints to make it into the Europa Conference League group stage.

But that result was the highlight of a poor start to the season for the Austrian side, who sit second bottom of the table.

They have only won one of their seven league games (the opening fixture) and a 2-0 defeat at home to Austria Vienna on Sunday proved to be the last straw.

Thalhammer admitted that his team had struggled to deal with Saints in the first leg of their play-off against the McDiarmid Park side last month.

And then Saints boss Callum Davidson was unimpressed by his behaviour in Scotland.

Davidson said after the second leg: “Their coach made a comment last week about us being a disgusting team to play and I let it go because maybe it got lost in translation.

“I now know it wasn’t that.”

LASK statement

LASK president Siegmund Gruber said in a club statement: “You can’t deny Dominik that he gave everything for LASK and achieved a lot.

“We have twice reached international group stages with him and another cup final after 21 years. He was responsible for some of the best games in LASK history.

“But we lack the conviction that under the current pressure – triggered by the recent poor results and performances – he will manage to bring our team back into the form we need to achieve our goals for the season.”

