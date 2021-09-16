Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone v Dundee the Cammy MacPherson debut target

By Eric Nicolson
September 16 2021, 6.00am
Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone’s Premiership clash with Dundee at the start of next month has been pencilled in for Cammy MacPherson’s debut after Callum Davidson got the confirmation he was hoping for that the on-loan midfielder is making rapid recovery from dislocating his shoulder.

But the Saints manager will wait for the results of a scan on Liam Gordon’s knee injury before circling a date on the fixture calendar for the centre-back’s comeback.

“We have heard back on Cammy and it’s a lot better,” Davidson reported. “We are looking at a couple of weeks now.

“He’s got 70 or 80% power back in his shoulder so hopefully he could be back for the Dundee game in early October.

“That’s great news. It won’t be too long and he’ll be running again soon.

“We are delighted with that because we thought it was a bad one but he’s a young lad who has healed quickly.”

100% right

He added: “Liam Gordon is desperate to get training again, which is always a good sign.

“He is improving but we have to get a scan on him so we know exactly where he is.

Liam Gordon.

“We have to make sure he is 100% right and can’t push him too early because that could make it worse.

“The type of injury in his knee, the patellar tendon, you have to make sure everything is right.”

Meanwhile, Murray Davidson has recovered from illness and will be available for Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.

