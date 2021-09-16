St Johnstone v Dundee the Cammy MacPherson debut target

St Johnstone’s Premiership clash with Dundee at the start of next month has been pencilled in for Cammy MacPherson’s debut after Callum Davidson got the confirmation he was hoping for that the on-loan midfielder is making rapid recovery from dislocating his shoulder.

But the Saints manager will wait for the results of a scan on Liam Gordon’s knee injury before circling a date on the fixture calendar for the centre-back’s comeback.

“We have heard back on Cammy and it’s a lot better,” Davidson reported. “We are looking at a couple of weeks now.

“He’s got 70 or 80% power back in his shoulder so hopefully he could be back for the Dundee game in early October.

“That’s great news. It won’t be too long and he’ll be running again soon.

“We are delighted with that because we thought it was a bad one but he’s a young lad who has healed quickly.”

100% right

He added: “Liam Gordon is desperate to get training again, which is always a good sign.

“He is improving but we have to get a scan on him so we know exactly where he is.

“We have to make sure he is 100% right and can’t push him too early because that could make it worse.

“The type of injury in his knee, the patellar tendon, you have to make sure everything is right.”

Meanwhile, Murray Davidson has recovered from illness and will be available for Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.