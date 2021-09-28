Scotland squad: St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark loses his place for World Cup qualifiers

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark has lost his place in the Scotland squad.

Clark received his first call-up for the last World Cup qualifying triple header after regulars David Marshall and Jon McLaughlin missed out.

But national team manager Steve Clarke has selected Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly and McLaughlin for this month’s matches against Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021

The omission is certainly no reflection on the 29-year-old’s form for Saints, which has been flawless this season, as it was when the Perth side clinched their historic cup double in the previous campaign.