David Wotherspoon: Covid-19 isolation rules scupper St Johnstone midfielder’s Azteca Stadium dream appearance for Canada

By Eric Nicolson
October 4 2021, 11.58am Updated: October 4 2021, 3.11pm
Covid-19 rules have scuppered St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon’s hopes of a dream appearance at Mexico’s iconic Azteca Stadium.

The first game of Canada’s October World Cup qualifying triple-header is in Mexico City on Thursday night.

But given the country is on the UK’s red list for travel, Wotherspoon will only join up with John Herdman’s squad for their second away match against Jamaica, Perth boss Callum Davidson has revealed.

“David won’t be going to Mexico with Canada this week because they can’t guarantee he wouldn’t have to isolate for 10 days when he comes back,” said Davidson.

“It’s disappointing for him because it would be a great experience.

“It’s a strange one because he’ll be travelling in the bubble with the Canadian team but for David you have to weigh up the pros and cons.

“You have to get put in a bespoke hotel when you come back for 10 days.

“When I said to him we could put him up in Gleneagles he jumped at that but I don’t think our budget stretches that far!

“He will fly out on Wednesday for their game against Jamaica instead.”

Canada are currently second in their group after three games, having defeated El Salvador and drawn with Honduras and the United States.

James Brown Malta doubt

Meanwhile, James Brown will fly out to join up with Malta for the first time but it isn’t yet clear whether he’ll be fit enough to make his debut.

The defender has been sidelined with a hamstring injury of late.

“It’s great for James to get his call-up,” said Davidson.

“I got an e-mail from the Maltese FA saying one of our players had been called up but I had to keep reading to see who it was!

“I got to the bottom and it said James, so we’re thrilled for him.

“He qualifies through his grandparents and they’ve been looking at him for three or four years.

“It’s well deserved because he’s performed well and has been very good in the big games.

“He’s versatile and he’s got loads of potential still to unlock. I liken him a bit to Scott Tanser when he first came to us.

“It’s about getting that potential released and I have seen enough from him over the last 12 months to think we’ll be able to do that.”

