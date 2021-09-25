Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone star lands shock international call-up – for Malta

By Alan Temple
September 25 2021, 9.07am
James Brown.
St Johnstone defender James Brown has been called up by Malta for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Cyprus.

Brown, 23, was born in England but is eligible to represent the Falcons through his grandfather.

The versatile defender has been on the radar of Maltese football chiefs for more than two years and has been aware of the interest since he was a youngster on the books of Millwall.

And former Livingston man Brown has accepted the call after recently applying for dual nationality.

James Brown in action against Aberdeen.

Brown, who penned a two-year deal with the Saintees during the summer after a successful loan stint last term, could make his international debut against Slovenia on October 8.

Malta then travel to Cyprus three days’ later in Group H.

Devis Mangia’s side are second from bottom of their section after picking up four points from their opening six games.

