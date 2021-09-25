St Johnstone star lands shock international call-up – for Malta

St Johnstone defender James Brown has been called up by Malta for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Cyprus.

Brown, 23, was born in England but is eligible to represent the Falcons through his grandfather.

The versatile defender has been on the radar of Maltese football chiefs for more than two years and has been aware of the interest since he was a youngster on the books of Millwall.

And former Livingston man Brown has accepted the call after recently applying for dual nationality.

Brown, who penned a two-year deal with the Saintees during the summer after a successful loan stint last term, could make his international debut against Slovenia on October 8.

Malta then travel to Cyprus three days’ later in Group H.

Devis Mangia’s side are second from bottom of their section after picking up four points from their opening six games.