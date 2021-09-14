Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Brown Opta analysis: Rangers game showed St Johnstone have a new centre-back option

By Eric Nicolson
September 14 2021, 12.00pm Updated: September 14 2021, 12.15pm
James Brown helped keep Alfredo Morelos quiet.
St Johnstone didn’t manage to hold on to their one-goal lead against Rangers at the weekend.

But Callum Davidson’s brave decision to deploy James Brown as the right-sided centre-half in his central defensive back-three still proved to be a big selection success story.

With Jason Kerr having left for Wigan, Liam Gordon and Callum Booth ruled out through injury and Lars Dendoncker and Efe Ambrose deemed not ready, Steven Gerrard would have been expecting to see Shaun Rooney beside Hayden Muller and Jamie McCart.

Rooney may have the physique of a centre-back but, as he showed to such incredible effect last season, his greatest assets are his dynamism down the right hand side in attack and his back-post threat.

Conversely, though Brown is built like a full-back, his natural instincts are more conservative and Davidson has described him as among the best one v one defenders at the club.

Courier Sport delves into the Opta stats of Saturday’s match to analyse the experiment in more depth and assess whether it is likely to be a one-off or a more regular occurrence.

 

Playing to his strengths

McCart has built a reputation as the best passer of a ball from the back in the Saints backline, both long and short.

And Muller has shown he is cut from similar cloth – the left-foot ball over the top for Michael O’Halloran’s goal probably hasn’t received the attention it deserved.

Brown wasn’t in the team to emulate those two and the fact that he had the fewest number of passes (10) in the game for a Saints defender and midfielder, and the lowest percentage for passing accuracy (20%), shouldn’t really come as a surprise or be a concern.

James Brown ranked low for his passing.

He was in the team for his defensive positional sense and that man against man ability Davidson talked up.

That he was joint-top for clearances (five) with Muller speaks to the first point and that he had the highest percentage of duels won for a Perth outfield player (64.3% compared to McCart’s 40% and Muller’s 50%) speaks to the second.

James Brown’s clearance statistics were much more impressive.

Also, given that you wouldn’t put heading down as one of his primary skills, Brown’s 44% for aerial duels (just behind Muller) was particularly impressive.

James Brown ranked high for aerial duels.

 

Allowing Rooney off the leash

Considering the standard of the opposition and the fact that Rangers dominated possession, Rooney’s average position for the match was eye-catching.

It was in the opposition half, beyond Ali Crawford’s and almost as high as David Wotherspoon’s.

Shaun Rooney was allowed to take a high position in this Saints formation.

On the other flank, Reece Devine stayed far, far tighter to his nearest centre-back, McCart and nearest midfielder, Crawford.

It is a testament to the standard of Brown’s defending, and the faith Davidson had in the former Millwall man, that Rooney was given licence by the Perth boss to consistently stray as far away from him as he did.

 

Not so deadly double act

Arguably the biggest compliment of them all for Brown was the manner in which he dealt with two of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, attackers in the Premiership, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Both front men did their work in Brown’s part of the pitch in central to left-central areas, more than likely with Gerrard hoping to find flaws in a defender not playing in his usual position.

Morelos has inflicted all sorts of damage upon Saints at McDiarmid down the years but not on Saturday, when he was restricted to just two shots and no chances created.

The Opta stats of Alfredo Morelos.

As for Kent, he too had a much quieter afternoon than usual, producing one shot and two chances created.

Ryan Kent had a quiet game in an attacking sense.

He did of course earn his side a vital penalty, but Brown wasn’t the guilty man going to ground unnecessarily.

Overall he marshalled Kent and Morelos superbly, with both being substituted.

 

An encore?

Davidson was thrilled with Brown’s performance and he now has another central defensive option on the right side.

It already feels as if he is a stronger candidate there than Rooney should the need arise – partly for the reason outlined above that bringing the Hampden hero one position inside should be a last resort.

Ambrose will be the number one choice when Davidson deems the former Celtic man to be ready but there is no pressure to rush him into action at Pittodrie.

One thing is for certain, Saturday won’t be the last time James Brown will be seen as a St Johnstone centre-back.

