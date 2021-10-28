Liam Gordon: St Johnstone confirm ‘natural choice’ and local hero as club captain

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have confirmed that Liam Gordon is their new club captain.

The double-winning centre-back has worn the skipper’s armband since returning from injury and manager Callum Davidson described him as “the natural choice”.

The Perth boss said: “Liam has returned from injury to play against Celtic and Hearts in the past week and he brings many qualities to our team and to the dressing-room.

“He also made a contribution last night by scoring our goal against Hearts. I have full trust in Liam and I know he has the respect of the dressing room.

“Liam is a leader and he is the natural choice.”

Prince to King👑 We are delighted to announce that double winner @_LiamGordon is the new Captain of St Johnstone💙 A Perth boy through and through, Liam has proven himself to be a leader on and off the pitch💪#SJFC Click the link to hear more👉 https://t.co/30C7Zt0PEg pic.twitter.com/dApSBI3lmB — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 28, 2021

Gordon said: “This is a very proud day for me.

“I am a St Johnstone supporter and my grandfather, Brian Gordon, used to take me to the games when I was a kid.

“To be given the captaincy is also a very special moment for Brian and he will be the proudest man in Perth right now. This is also for my family and friends for the support they’ve all given me over many years.

“I’d like to thank the gaffer for having the belief in me to give me this great honour. There are also some great lads around me and when I need people to lean on for advice and guidance there are plenty I can turn to in the dressing room.

“We have a great team spirit and a great dressing room. That was the foundation for our success last season. It’s my privilege to be a part of it.”