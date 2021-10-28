St Johnstone injuries: Michael O’Halloran return for Dundee United the only good news update from Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone injuries: Michael O’Halloran return for Dundee United the only good news update from Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
October 28 2021, 10.27pm Updated: October 29 2021, 8.03am
Michael O'Halloran is set to make his comeback against Dundee United.
Lars Dendoncker and James Brown are both set to be ruled out of St Johnstone’s weekend clash with Dundee United.

But the return of Michael O’Halloran will avert a right-back crisis.

The forward, converted by Callum Davidson into a wing-back, has timed his comeback well given Brown joined Shaun Rooney on the sidelines with a hamstring strain that ended his game against Hearts at half-time.

It was a welcome bit of good news from an otherwise bleak injury update from the Saints boss.

“It’s not great injury-wise,” Davidson admitted.

“Lars and James had to come off at half time with muscle injuries, which was a bit of a blow.

“James is a hamstring and it’s a groin with Lars. He got smashed on it.

James Brown in action against Hearts.

“We will have to see how it settles down but at the moment he is in discomfort.

“It’s a blow because we were starting to see the player he is with his performance and energy levels.

“He was coming onto a game.

“We still have Shaun out as well so it is a chance for others to come in.

“Having a bigger squad this season is proving its worth.

“Michael should be available but David (Wotherspoon) has a tight calf and I don’t know if he’ll make it.

“I had enough calf injuries in my time so it is probably seven to 10 days. He will be 50/50.”

Don’t change

One man who will definitely start is recently-appointed club captain, Liam Gordon.

And the message from manager to skipper is a simple one – don’t change.

“You can see his strengths from the last couple of games getting him back in there,” said Davidson.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. There were other candidates.

“But he can see the whole game from centre-half and he deserves the accolade.

“It is a proud moment for himself and his family, coming from Perth.

“I told him to continue doing what he has been doing. Don’t change.

“Sometimes that can be an issue becoming captain. You think you have to do something different.

“Liam just has to be himself on the pitch and around the place.

“He wants standards set and I like that about him.

“Jason (Kerr) was excellent and grew into the position. Liam was ready to step into his shoes.”

