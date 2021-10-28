St Johnstone injuries: Michael O’Halloran return for Dundee United the only good news update from Callum Davidson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lars Dendoncker and James Brown are both set to be ruled out of St Johnstone’s weekend clash with Dundee United.

But the return of Michael O’Halloran will avert a right-back crisis.

The forward, converted by Callum Davidson into a wing-back, has timed his comeback well given Brown joined Shaun Rooney on the sidelines with a hamstring strain that ended his game against Hearts at half-time.

It was a welcome bit of good news from an otherwise bleak injury update from the Saints boss.

“It’s not great injury-wise,” Davidson admitted.

“Lars and James had to come off at half time with muscle injuries, which was a bit of a blow.

“James is a hamstring and it’s a groin with Lars. He got smashed on it.

“We will have to see how it settles down but at the moment he is in discomfort.

“It’s a blow because we were starting to see the player he is with his performance and energy levels.

“He was coming onto a game.

“We still have Shaun out as well so it is a chance for others to come in.

“Having a bigger squad this season is proving its worth.

“Michael should be available but David (Wotherspoon) has a tight calf and I don’t know if he’ll make it.

“I had enough calf injuries in my time so it is probably seven to 10 days. He will be 50/50.”

Don’t change

One man who will definitely start is recently-appointed club captain, Liam Gordon.

And the message from manager to skipper is a simple one – don’t change.

“You can see his strengths from the last couple of games getting him back in there,” said Davidson.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. There were other candidates.

“But he can see the whole game from centre-half and he deserves the accolade.

“It is a proud moment for himself and his family, coming from Perth.

Honoured.

Thanks for all the messages, I appreciate every single one of you💙 https://t.co/4vJOy40v8Z — Liam Gordon (@_LiamGordon) October 28, 2021

“I told him to continue doing what he has been doing. Don’t change.

“Sometimes that can be an issue becoming captain. You think you have to do something different.

“Liam just has to be himself on the pitch and around the place.

“He wants standards set and I like that about him.

“Jason (Kerr) was excellent and grew into the position. Liam was ready to step into his shoes.”