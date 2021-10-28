Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Declan Glass: We’re ‘all dialled in’ to bring success back to Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
October 28 2021, 10.27pm Updated: October 29 2021, 10.06am
Declan Glass insists Dundee United players are ‘all dialled in’ to live up to the huge expectations of their support.

Dundee United are unbeaten seven games and joint third with Hearts – and just three adrift of leaders Rangers – after getting the Tam Courts era off to a flying start.

Glass insists the primary goal for United is to cement a top six place.

But with United fans raising the bar for what they believe their side can achieve, Glass insists the players can live up to the hype.

“It’s well-documented that we want to be in the top six,” said Glass. “This is a massive club.

“The expectations of the support and people around the club are huge.

“I’ve been here since the Championship and know what the fans are expecting.

“There is a pressure from supporters and level of expectation placed on you – internally and externally. Top six is the least that is expected.

“Hopefully we can keep pushing for that. It has been a good start but let’s not get carried away.

“It’s a pleasure to play in this team.

“We have a great group of lads and are a really tight knit group.

“A lot of us have been together for a really long time now and have been here since the Championship.

“There’s a great spirit in that dressing room and we are a team that is striving to do well.

“We’re dialled in. We know each other’s roles and work hard during the week.

“Come a Saturday we know what we need to do on the pitch.”

Declan Glass: There’s a real connection between Dundee United fans and the club

One of the most telling aspects of United’s stunning start to the season is the re-energised spirit around the club.

There is a genuine sense both on and off the pitch that the club is standing on the brink of success.

They look driven and determined to succeed.

And the sound of fans singing Tam Courts’ name at Livingston sums up the feelgood factor at the club right now.

“There’s a real connection building at the club between the players, the staff and supporters,” added Glass.

“Look at the crowd that turned out at Livingston. We can thank them enough for their support on a horrible, wet Wednesday night.

“The results and start we have had tells you everything.

“We are trying to play attacking, creative football and the results probably say that. The confidence is running through the team.

“It’s a hard team to get into. But when you get there it’s an easy team to play in because of the players around you.”

