Declan Glass: We’re ‘all dialled in’ to bring success back to Dundee United

Declan Glass insists Dundee United players are ‘all dialled in’ to live up to the huge expectations of their support.

Dundee United are unbeaten seven games and joint third with Hearts – and just three adrift of leaders Rangers – after getting the Tam Courts era off to a flying start.

Glass insists the primary goal for United is to cement a top six place.

But with United fans raising the bar for what they believe their side can achieve, Glass insists the players can live up to the hype.

“It’s well-documented that we want to be in the top six,” said Glass. “This is a massive club.

“The expectations of the support and people around the club are huge.

“I’ve been here since the Championship and know what the fans are expecting.

“There is a pressure from supporters and level of expectation placed on you – internally and externally. Top six is the least that is expected.

“Hopefully we can keep pushing for that. It has been a good start but let’s not get carried away.

“It’s a pleasure to play in this team.

“We have a great group of lads and are a really tight knit group.

The celebrations in the away end after that stunning @nickyclark91 goal hit the back of the net. Superb build-up play and sublime finish to put @dundeeunitedfc 1-0 up at @HibernianFC pic.twitter.com/Rq5hqZll1Q — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) October 16, 2021

“A lot of us have been together for a really long time now and have been here since the Championship.

“There’s a great spirit in that dressing room and we are a team that is striving to do well.

“We’re dialled in. We know each other’s roles and work hard during the week.

“Come a Saturday we know what we need to do on the pitch.”

Declan Glass: There’s a real connection between Dundee United fans and the club

One of the most telling aspects of United’s stunning start to the season is the re-energised spirit around the club.

There is a genuine sense both on and off the pitch that the club is standing on the brink of success.

They look driven and determined to succeed.

And the sound of fans singing Tam Courts’ name at Livingston sums up the feelgood factor at the club right now.

“There’s a real connection building at the club between the players, the staff and supporters,” added Glass.

The nations combine for Pete's equaliser ⚽#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/NpBuueZG9x — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 28, 2021

“Look at the crowd that turned out at Livingston. We can thank them enough for their support on a horrible, wet Wednesday night.

“The results and start we have had tells you everything.

“We are trying to play attacking, creative football and the results probably say that. The confidence is running through the team.

“It’s a hard team to get into. But when you get there it’s an easy team to play in because of the players around you.”