Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone duo Lars Dendoncker and James Brown could return against St Mirren, Callum Davidson reveals

By Eric Nicolson
November 2 2021, 7.00am
Lars Dendoncker and James Brown both have a chance of playing against St Mirren.
St Johnstone duo Lars Dendoncker and James Brown both have a chance of returning from injury against St Mirren on Saturday, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The pair had to be substituted at half-time during Saints’ 1-1 draw with Hearts last Wednesday, with groin and hamstring strains respectively.

They missed the weekend victory against Dundee United, along with Shaun Rooney, David Wotherspoon and the suspended Liam Craig.

Neither, though, has been ruled out for the visit of Jim Goodwin’s men to McDiarmid Park.

James Brown in action against Hearts.

“Hopefully things will be a bit clearer by Tuesday or Wednesday,” Davidson reported.

“There were a few lads hanging by the end of Saturday’s game. It’s been a tough week.

“Some of them who played, haven’t been training. And the likes of Lars, James, David and Shaun have been injured.

“Murray (Davidson) has been struggling a bit as well.

“It’s quite an extensive list and it showed the character of the boys to get a win in those circumstances.

“Lars and James are both feeling a lot better so I’m hoping they could be fit for Saturday. Shaun will probably miss out.”

Rooney on the Tannadice pitch

The sight of Rooney in the middle of the post-match victory celebrations at Tannadice gladdened Davidson.

He believes it was symbolic of the Saints dressing room unity.

“It was brilliant to see Shaun come down from the stand at full-time,” he said.

“It sums up the spirit we’ve got. He wasn’t playing but he still wanted to be in amongst it with the lads.

“These type of things really please me.

“It’s been like that here for years at St Johnstone and it’s something I’ve worked really hard to keep.

“With guys like Shaun around it makes it a lot easier. Younger players will look at him and see that as an example of how you should be when you’re not playing – there for the lads and desperate for them to do well.

“I said to the lads after the Hearts game that I saw great character and togetherness.”

