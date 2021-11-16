Glenn Middleton in Celtic semi-final injury sweat as St Johnstone star limps off during Scotland U21 defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Glenn Middleton in Celtic semi-final injury sweat as St Johnstone star limps off during Scotland U21 defeat

By Alan Temple
November 16 2021, 10.02pm
Concern: Middleton
Concern: Middleton

St Johnstone face a Hampden injury sweat after Glenn Middleton limped off during Scotland U21s’ defeat against Belgium.

The on-loan Rangers forward was withdrawn at Tannadice following a tireless hour of leading the line on his own.

Middleton was in visible discomfort as he trudged off to be replaced by Dapo Mebude.

Boss Scot Gemmill later mooted that Middleton may have suffered a hamstring strain, albeit that will become clearer when he reports for Saints duty later this week.

The 21-year-old’s availability for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic must be considered in the balance.

Middleton comes close against Belgium

“I honestly don’t know at the moment,” said Gemmill when asked about the fitness of Middleton. “Glenn thinks he has pulled his hamstring. However, that is unconfirmed.”

With Stevie May recently ruled out until Christmas, losing another attacker would be nightmare preparation for Saints gaffer Callum Davidson.

Potential Euro 2023 winners

Middleton, however, can be proud of a tireless display for the young Scots despite Belgium claiming a 2-0 victory in Dundee.

He was the trigger for an intense, high-pressing game and Gemmill is adamant Scotland’s approach against a team he believes could win Euro 2023 should be lauded.

“We are disappointed to lose but I thought we were excellent,” said Gemmill. “It was a big challenge for the team because we haven’t played that way before; pressing against a back-three.

“We executed it against a really top team that could go on to win the competition. They’ve got three or four players who play at Champions League level yet I didn’t think there was a lot in the game.

“I know we lost but there’s more to it than that at this age level.”

4 Scotland U21 talking points: Josh Doig pays penalty as Belgium secure Tannadice triumph

More from The Courier