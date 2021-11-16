St Johnstone v Celtic: Saints ‘have another big game performance in them’ says Derek McInnes and Shaun Rooney will be a key man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone v Celtic: Saints ‘have another big game performance in them’ says Derek McInnes and Shaun Rooney will be a key man

By Eric Nicolson
November 16 2021, 10.26pm Updated: November 17 2021, 6.46am
Derek McInnes.
Derek McInnes.

Former St Johnstone manager Derek McInnes believes his old club haven’t used up all their Hampden magic just yet.

And it wouldn’t shock him if Callum Davidson’s side upset the odds and make it five national stadium triumphs in a row against Celtic on Saturday evening in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash.

“When you go into a semi-final with the body of work behind them that Callum’s team have got, nobody would be hugely surprised if they get to another final,” said McInnes.

“It will be a tough game for Celtic, there’s no doubt about it.

“I do think that St Johnstone have another big game performance in them.

“It was such a shame for supporters and players that they didn’t get the full Hampden experience last season.

“All those years of success for the club as a whole, and this team in particular, gives them the right to be confident to go and win this game.”

Rooney’s return

The return of their cup double talisman, Shaun Rooney, will help Saints from a tactical point of view, according to McInnes, as well as a psychological one.

“Celtic are going to ask questions of St Johnstone defensively, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

“How St Johnstone deal with that will be a key part of it.

“But St Johnstone will know they can land a few blows of their own.

“The physicality of Shaun Rooney and the threat he brings is still a problem for Celtic.

“Yes, they’ve improved in so far as they’re not losing as many goals from set-plays as they did last season.

“But they’ve still got the capacity to concede that type of goal when the ball comes into their box.

“If St Johnstone can ask enough questions and get enough crosses into the box it will be pivotal regarding whether they can win the tie or not.”

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon determined to maintain 100% Hampden Park record against Celtic