St Johnstone v Celtic: Saints ‘have another big game performance in them’ says Derek McInnes and Shaun Rooney will be a key man

Former St Johnstone manager Derek McInnes believes his old club haven’t used up all their Hampden magic just yet.

And it wouldn’t shock him if Callum Davidson’s side upset the odds and make it five national stadium triumphs in a row against Celtic on Saturday evening in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash.

“When you go into a semi-final with the body of work behind them that Callum’s team have got, nobody would be hugely surprised if they get to another final,” said McInnes.

“It will be a tough game for Celtic, there’s no doubt about it.

“I do think that St Johnstone have another big game performance in them.

“It was such a shame for supporters and players that they didn’t get the full Hampden experience last season.

“All those years of success for the club as a whole, and this team in particular, gives them the right to be confident to go and win this game.”

Rooney’s return

The return of their cup double talisman, Shaun Rooney, will help Saints from a tactical point of view, according to McInnes, as well as a psychological one.

“Celtic are going to ask questions of St Johnstone defensively, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

“How St Johnstone deal with that will be a key part of it.

“But St Johnstone will know they can land a few blows of their own.

“The physicality of Shaun Rooney and the threat he brings is still a problem for Celtic.

Two finals, two goals, two trophies. A Scottish Cup winning goal from Shaun Rooney.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/yvo0P5DKxF — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 23, 2021

“Yes, they’ve improved in so far as they’re not losing as many goals from set-plays as they did last season.

“But they’ve still got the capacity to concede that type of goal when the ball comes into their box.

“If St Johnstone can ask enough questions and get enough crosses into the box it will be pivotal regarding whether they can win the tie or not.”