Celtic wary of St Johnstone threat after ‘unstoppable’ Hampden heroics, says Hoops defender

Stephen Welsh insists Celtic are steeled for battle against St Johnstone after describing the Perth side as ‘almost unstoppable’ last term.

Callum Davidson’s double-winners continue their defence of the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday when they face the Hoops at Hampden.

Ange Postecoglou’s free-flowing outfit are firm favourites for the semi-final showdown, having racked up seven wins from eight matches prior to the international hiatus, scoring 18 goals in the process.

That sequence of results included a 2-0 win over the Saints at Celtic Park.

However, St Johnstone’s recent record in Mount Florida ensures that Welsh is wary.

“St Johnstone were excellent in the cups last year — in fact they were almost unstoppable,” said the Scotland U21 star.

“We know how tough a game it will be and how difficult St Johnstone are to beat in these competitions.

“They are a good side with really good players, who are really well disciplined.

“But, we’ve got some creative players in our team, as you have been seeing for the last few weeks, so we are going into this with confidence.

“We were on a good run before the international break and we want to continue that.”

Defeat in Dundee

Welsh, meanwhile, is set to win his race for fitness as he seeks to be in contention for the Hampden showdown.

He limped off during Scotland U21s’ 2-0 defeat against Belgium at Tannadice on Tuesday evening.

However, the promising centre-half was anything but downcast after succumbing to the classy visitors.

“Belgium are a team who will go really far,” said Welsh. “The boys did themselves justice out there — I thought we did well — but that’s the level we need to get to.

“We had a chance to level [through Lewis Fiorini] and it’s the big moments we need to capitalise on.

“You need to take those chances at this level because you will get punished.”