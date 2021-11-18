Celtic wary of St Johnstone threat after ‘unstoppable’ Hampden heroics, says Hoops defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Celtic wary of St Johnstone threat after ‘unstoppable’ Hampden heroics, says Hoops defender

By Alan Temple
November 18 2021, 7.45am
Taste for glory: St Johnstone
Stephen Welsh insists Celtic are steeled for battle against St Johnstone after describing the Perth side as ‘almost unstoppable’ last term.

Callum Davidson’s double-winners continue their defence of the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday when they face the Hoops at Hampden.

Ange Postecoglou’s free-flowing outfit are firm favourites for the semi-final showdown, having racked up seven wins from eight matches prior to the international hiatus, scoring 18 goals in the process.

That sequence of results included a 2-0 win over the Saints at Celtic Park.

However, St Johnstone’s recent record in Mount Florida ensures that Welsh is wary.

St Johnstone were excellent in the cups last year — in fact they were almost unstoppable,” said the Scotland U21 star.

“We know how tough a game it will be and how difficult St Johnstone are to beat in these competitions.

“They are a good side with really good players, who are really well disciplined.

“But, we’ve got some creative players in our team, as you have been seeing for the last few weeks, so we are going into this with confidence.

St Johnstone added the Scottish Cup to the Betfred Cup in May

“We were on a good run before the international break and we want to continue that.”

Defeat in Dundee

Welsh, meanwhile, is set to win his race for fitness as he seeks to be in contention for the Hampden showdown.

He limped off during Scotland U21s’ 2-0 defeat against Belgium at Tannadice on Tuesday evening.

However, the promising centre-half was anything but downcast after succumbing to the classy visitors.

St Johnstone’s Glenn Middleton comes close against Belgium

“Belgium are a team who will go really far,” said Welsh. “The boys did themselves justice out there — I thought we did well — but that’s the level we need to get to.

“We had a chance to level [through Lewis Fiorini] and it’s the big moments we need to capitalise on.

“You need to take those chances at this level because you will get punished.”

