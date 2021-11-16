Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon determined to maintain 100% Hampden Park record against Celtic

By Eric Nicolson
November 16 2021, 8.00am
David Wotherspoon is hoping to make it six of the best Hampden Park wins.
All of St Johnstone double winners can boast an unblemished, four from four, Hampden Park record for 2020/21.

But David Wotherspoon’s 100% national stadium statistics go even further back.

It’s a proud and perfect run he’s determined to extend against Celtic this Saturday.

“Personally Hampden has been a good place for me,” said the three-time cup winner with Saints.

“I have never lost a game there when I’ve played so I want to keep that record intact.

“I didn’t play the finals for Hibs when I was there – I wasn’t even in the squad.

“But I played one semi-final against Aberdeen (a Scottish Cup victory in 2012).

“It has been a good ground for me and hopefully that continues.”

Collective confidence

Wotherspoon, currently on international duty with Canada, believes Saints’ familiarity with Hampden and the success they have enjoyed there, will stand them in good stead for this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup last four clash.

“We have kept ourselves in the competition and we want to keep a hold of the trophy,” he said.

“It’s another semi-final at Hampden. We have done well there in the past.

“It’s another one-off game.

“That’s how we have treated every trip there in the cups and recently we have done well.

“As a group you have to enjoy these situations because they don’t come around too often so you want to make the most of them when they do.”

Wotherspoon, whose assist for Shaun Rooney’s winner in the Scottish Cup final has become the stuff of Perth legend, added: “We had chances against Celtic in the past so we don’t see why we can’t win it.

“Any opponent we play, we feel we can do ourselves proud and go out there to be positive and get through.

“It will be great to have the fans back as well because they missed out on a lot last season.

“It was a huge shame they were not there to witness it last season, so we want to put a performance in for them.

“They didn’t get a chance to celebrate it properly but health and safety had to come first.

“But I am sure they will be gearing up to go to Hampden this time and hopefully we can make it an enjoyable day for them.”

