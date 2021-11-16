St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon determined to maintain 100% Hampden Park record against Celtic

An error occurred. Please try again.

All of St Johnstone double winners can boast an unblemished, four from four, Hampden Park record for 2020/21.

But David Wotherspoon’s 100% national stadium statistics go even further back.

It’s a proud and perfect run he’s determined to extend against Celtic this Saturday.

“Personally Hampden has been a good place for me,” said the three-time cup winner with Saints.

“I have never lost a game there when I’ve played so I want to keep that record intact.

“I didn’t play the finals for Hibs when I was there – I wasn’t even in the squad.

“But I played one semi-final against Aberdeen (a Scottish Cup victory in 2012).

“It has been a good ground for me and hopefully that continues.”

Collective confidence

Wotherspoon, currently on international duty with Canada, believes Saints’ familiarity with Hampden and the success they have enjoyed there, will stand them in good stead for this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup last four clash.

“We have kept ourselves in the competition and we want to keep a hold of the trophy,” he said.

“It’s another semi-final at Hampden. We have done well there in the past.

“It’s another one-off game.

“That’s how we have treated every trip there in the cups and recently we have done well.

“As a group you have to enjoy these situations because they don’t come around too often so you want to make the most of them when they do.”

Wotherspoon, whose assist for Shaun Rooney’s winner in the Scottish Cup final has become the stuff of Perth legend, added: “We had chances against Celtic in the past so we don’t see why we can’t win it.

“Any opponent we play, we feel we can do ourselves proud and go out there to be positive and get through.

“It will be great to have the fans back as well because they missed out on a lot last season.

“It was a huge shame they were not there to witness it last season, so we want to put a performance in for them.

“They didn’t get a chance to celebrate it properly but health and safety had to come first.

“But I am sure they will be gearing up to go to Hampden this time and hopefully we can make it an enjoyable day for them.”