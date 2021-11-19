St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will need more than Zander Clark heroics to beat Celtic in League Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will need more than Zander Clark heroics to beat Celtic in League Cup semi-final

By Eric Nicolson
November 19 2021, 7.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will need another big performance from Zander Clark and the rest of his team.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will need another big performance from Zander Clark and the rest of his team.

If St Johnstone are going to progress to their third cup final in a row, there’s a good chance Zander Clark might have to reach a Tannadice level of performance.

Expecting the Scotland squad goalkeeper to produce his customary heroics isn’t going to be enough of a game plan to get the better of hot favourites Celtic, however, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth boss is demanding an 11-man high standard display.

“Do we need a big performance from Zander?” said Davidson. “Definitely.

“But it’s not just him.

“There’s another eight or nine who have been there in the past and performed well.

“So it is not only Zander.

“I expect it from all of them. I expect them all to step up to the mark.

“They know. They get it – what we can achieve.

“I expect them all to step up and take the chance to get to a final.”

Perth fan power

The Saints supporters will be vastly outnumbered by those in green and white on Saturday evening but Davidson nonetheless believes Perth fan power can still be a semi-final factor.

“This is one for St Johnstone fans,” he said. “We have to enjoy it.

“The support we had last season, although they were not actually there, was huge.

“We knew it was there last season.

“It’s a big occasion. It’s a big day for us. Hopefully they will turn out and support the lads.”

