St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will need more than Zander Clark heroics to beat Celtic in League Cup semi-final

An error occurred. Please try again.

If St Johnstone are going to progress to their third cup final in a row, there’s a good chance Zander Clark might have to reach a Tannadice level of performance.

Expecting the Scotland squad goalkeeper to produce his customary heroics isn’t going to be enough of a game plan to get the better of hot favourites Celtic, however, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth boss is demanding an 11-man high standard display.

“Do we need a big performance from Zander?” said Davidson. “Definitely.

And now it's Zander Clark who makes a top class save! 🔥 St Johnstone's quarter final hero denies what looked like an almost certain St Mirren opener 👏#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/nNMJbMi1sJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 9, 2021

“But it’s not just him.

“There’s another eight or nine who have been there in the past and performed well.

“So it is not only Zander.

“I expect it from all of them. I expect them all to step up to the mark.

“They know. They get it – what we can achieve.

“I expect them all to step up and take the chance to get to a final.”

Perth fan power

The Saints supporters will be vastly outnumbered by those in green and white on Saturday evening but Davidson nonetheless believes Perth fan power can still be a semi-final factor.

“This is one for St Johnstone fans,” he said. “We have to enjoy it.

Shaun Rooney with a message for you this morning 👇#SJFC pic.twitter.com/dslHM06rPD — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 18, 2021

“The support we had last season, although they were not actually there, was huge.

“We knew it was there last season.

“It’s a big occasion. It’s a big day for us. Hopefully they will turn out and support the lads.”