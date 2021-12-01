St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants to see a ‘thoughtful and clinical’ Perth team against Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum Davidson wants to see a “thoughtful and clinical” St Johnstone in attack against Dundee.

Failure to keep hold of the ball and failure to create chances have become recurring themes for the Perth side this season.

Davidson has called for more composure from his players at Dens Park to right those wrongs.

And recalling the standards they reached the last time these two teams met, with Saints out-classing the Dark Blues, certainly won’t hurt their chances.

What's better than one Chris Kane goal? Two Chris Kane goals ✌️#SJFC pic.twitter.com/fgBLy0m0RH — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 5, 2021

“Dundee are a different team to a couple of months ago,” said Davidson.

“They had a really good result at the weekend and this will be a tough game.

“Our last performance against them was good, which we can take confidence from, but we need to repeat it.

“We need to start doing things better going forward. I’ve spoken to the players about it this week. That means being more thoughtful and clinical.

“Defensively we’ve been good but we need to be more positive, get more crosses into the box and ask more questions of teams.

“Once we do that results will come.”