St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopes Scottish Cup clash with Kelty Hearts will be a good omen

Getting St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup defence underway at Kelty Hearts will bring back happy memories for manager Callum Davidson.

But the Perth boss expects their fourth round clash with the runaway League Two leaders to be a more severe challenge than when they began last season’s Betfred Cup group stage at the same Fife ground.

Kelty were Lowland League promotion hopefuls under Barry Ferguson’s charge back in October 2020.

Now, just over a year later, Kevin Thomson’s side have the look of title-winning certainties about them as they seek to make their stay in the bottom division of the SPFL a fleeting one.

And they set-up a clash with the holders in the new year by knocking League One Montrose out of the cup at the weekend.

🆕 | We will face @KeltyHeartsFC in the fourth round of the @ScottishCup Tie to be played the weekend of 22nd January!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/RjfG7wIjoS — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 4, 2021

“Hopefully this game can start another cup run,” said Davidson.

“It’s a tough tie and they are a good side. They have more league experience since the last time we played them.

“We’ve been through there before and know it’s a tough place to go.

“But we’ll park that game for now and will look at it when we get to January.”