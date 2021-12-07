Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopes Scottish Cup clash with Kelty Hearts will be a good omen

By Eric Nicolson
December 7 2021, 6.00am
Callum Davidson and Kevin Thomson will go head to head in the Scottish Cup in January.
Callum Davidson and Kevin Thomson will go head to head in the Scottish Cup in January.

Getting St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup defence underway at Kelty Hearts will bring back happy memories for manager Callum Davidson.

But the Perth boss expects their fourth round clash with the runaway League Two leaders to be a more severe challenge than when they began last season’s Betfred Cup group stage at the same Fife ground.

Kelty were Lowland League promotion hopefuls under Barry Ferguson’s charge back in October 2020.

Now, just over a year later, Kevin Thomson’s side have the look of title-winning certainties about them as they seek to make their stay in the bottom division of the SPFL a fleeting one.

And they set-up a clash with the holders in the new year by knocking League One Montrose out of the cup at the weekend.

“Hopefully this game can start another cup run,” said Davidson.

“It’s a tough tie and they are a good side. They have more league experience since the last time we played them.

“We’ve been through there before and know it’s a tough place to go.

“But we’ll park that game for now and will look at it when we get to January.”

