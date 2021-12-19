Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson takes responsibility for Fir Fark failure and says ‘hard work’ is the only solution

By Eric Nicolson
December 19 2021, 9.59am
Callum Davidson has called for "hard work" from his St Johnstone players.
“Hard work” is the only solution to St Johnstone’s perilous Premiership plight, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss, who took responsibility for Saturday’s Fir Park failure, didn’t see nearly enough of it in the 2-0 defeat by Motherwell that keeps them at the bottom of the league.

“It’s a sore one to take,” said Davidson.

“If I simplify the game, Motherwell won first contact and reacted to the second ball.

“That’s what lost us the game which is the biggest disappointment for me.

“It wasn’t as if they beat us tactically, passed it round and got chances with good play.

“They basically fought, won the first ball and reacted to the second ball better. It’s really hard to take.”

Davidson got his message across in the dressing room straight after the Motherwell match before turning his thoughts to Saint’s clash with Ross County in midweek which provides an opportunity to move two places up the table.

He said: “As a group, we said: ‘How do we get out of it?’

“It’s all about hard work and sticking together.

“We need to pull each other out of a hole and make sure everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“We can’t have seven or eight players doing it and nobody else following them. I said it in the dressing room.

“There is not a simple answer.

“I’ve been there as a player and an assistant manager.

“It’s all about hard work and sticking together. We’ve got to respond off the back of that today.”

Ross County opportunity

Davidson, who will be without isolating strikers Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen, added: “This (Motherwell) was a huge game.

“They are all huge.

“It is my responsibility to get their confidence back up and get them playing with the enthusiasm and energy that they had at the start of the season, especially in Europe, and last season.

“Confidence is low but you get out of it with hard work.

“I want to get on the right path.

“Results have been disappointing and it’s important I take responsibility for that.

“Team selections have been hindered a few times but I have to take the players back to their levels.”

Eetu Vertainen out for St Johnstone through Covid-19 10-day rule

