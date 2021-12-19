St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson takes responsibility for Fir Fark failure and says ‘hard work’ is the only solution

An error occurred. Please try again.

“Hard work” is the only solution to St Johnstone’s perilous Premiership plight, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss, who took responsibility for Saturday’s Fir Park failure, didn’t see nearly enough of it in the 2-0 defeat by Motherwell that keeps them at the bottom of the league.

“It’s a sore one to take,” said Davidson.

“If I simplify the game, Motherwell won first contact and reacted to the second ball.

“That’s what lost us the game which is the biggest disappointment for me.

“It wasn’t as if they beat us tactically, passed it round and got chances with good play.

“They basically fought, won the first ball and reacted to the second ball better. It’s really hard to take.”

Dean Cornelius scored his first goal for Motherwell before Kevin van Veen made it 2-0, moving them to fourth place in the table and keeping St Johnstone bottom 🟠 Highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/o71NKGt5IA — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 18, 2021

Davidson got his message across in the dressing room straight after the Motherwell match before turning his thoughts to Saint’s clash with Ross County in midweek which provides an opportunity to move two places up the table.

He said: “As a group, we said: ‘How do we get out of it?’

“It’s all about hard work and sticking together.

“We need to pull each other out of a hole and make sure everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“We can’t have seven or eight players doing it and nobody else following them. I said it in the dressing room.

“There is not a simple answer.

“I’ve been there as a player and an assistant manager.

“It’s all about hard work and sticking together. We’ve got to respond off the back of that today.”

Ross County opportunity

Davidson, who will be without isolating strikers Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen, added: “This (Motherwell) was a huge game.

“They are all huge.

“It is my responsibility to get their confidence back up and get them playing with the enthusiasm and energy that they had at the start of the season, especially in Europe, and last season.

“Confidence is low but you get out of it with hard work.

“I want to get on the right path.

“Results have been disappointing and it’s important I take responsibility for that.

“Team selections have been hindered a few times but I have to take the players back to their levels.”