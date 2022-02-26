Glenn Middleton believes real St Johnstone are back – and closing in on Ross County is next big aim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenn Middleton believes real St Johnstone are back – and closing in on Ross County is next big aim

By Eric Nicolson
February 26 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 26 2022, 11.38am
Glenn Middleton
Glenn Middleton is back on form.

Glenn Middleton believes the real St Johnstone are back.

But the battle to stay in the Premiership is far from won.

A solitary defeat in six has not only taken the Perth side off the foot of the table, it’s also brought them within four points of Saturday’s opponents, Ross County.

And reducing that to just one in the Highlands is all the incentive Saints need to secure back to back league victories for the first time this season.

“It goes to show how quickly things can change in football,” said Middleton.

“I don’t think anyone has ever lost sight of that.

“If we can go up there and win things are looking a lot better than they were.

“We’d have taken the chance to peg them back to a point a few weeks ago. Definitely.

“But it’s all very well talking about it. We need to go up there and show how badly we want to win and how we want to keep this run going.”

Big few weeks

He added: “It’s been a big few weeks for us.

“What we went through as a team earlier in the season is behind us now.

“I think you are now starting to see what we are really like.

“I don’t think anything has changed massively in terms of effort or desire to win the games. That has always been there.

“Sometimes you go through these spells, that’s football.

“But we are definitely coming out the other side of it now.

“Obviously the differences from last season have been huge.

“But we never lost sight of how quickly things can change.

“We have started to turn it around in the last few weeks.

“Everyone is starting to talk really positively about us again.

“We are feeling positive going into every game and we want to carry this form on.”

Middleton has been a key man since the mid-season break, setting up the winner at Livingston off the bench and then putting in impressive consecutive displays as a starter against St Mirren, Aberdeen and Hearts.

“My own form has definitely picked up,” said the on-loan Rangers attacker. “I am probably playing with more freedom now.

“There is less weight and pressure on me. But that probably comes from myself.

“In football it is all about momentum.

“Once you get a decent performance under your belt you can kick on again.

“Confidence plays a part but I am also quite tough on myself in terms of the standards I want to reach.

“Sometimes I don’t do myself any favours with that. Hopefully this form carries on.”

A great team goal

Middleton has been part of – and scored – some spectacular goals for Saints, last season in particular.

The opener against Hearts last weekend sits nicely in that company.

“It was a fantastic team goal and that shows what we can do,” he said of slick move that culminated in Ali Crawford’s finish.

“It gives us massive confidence and full belief we are capable of producing something like that in every game we go into.

“We are hoping for more of the same against Ross County.

“They score a lot of goals and I think Regan Charles-Cook is still the league’s top scorer.

“You can see they pose threats in every game so massive respect to them and how Malky Mackay will set them up.

“But we go up there knowing what we have to do.”

Travelling support

Saints will be backed by around 500 supporters in Dingwall, with 1,500 having already snapped up tickets for the trip to face Hibs the week after.

“The fans have been right behind us and that’s massive,” said Middleton.

“You can’t have a bad word to say about them. They have always been there for us even in games when things weren’t going the way they should have been.

“Of course they let their frustrations show as they are entitled to.

“But they have been absolutely amazing in the last few weeks.

“We are all very grateful for that and we can use it as a positive. Hopefully it helps us kick on.”

