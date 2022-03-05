St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi’s Ukraine aid fundraiser generates thousands of pounds in 24-hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi’s Ukrainian aid fundraiser has generated nearly £3000 in 24 hours.

Fans across the country have been rallying to the Kyiv teenager’s cause.

“There has been an incredible response to his fundraiser,” said Perth manager Callum Davidson.

“I think it shows the enormity of the situation in Europe and in the world.

“People know how bad the situation is for the people of Ukraine.

“We aren’t a political tool, we are in the sporting and entertainment business.

“But as a club we are supporting not only Max but everyone out there who is suffering from what is happening.”

Perth skipper Liam Gordon wore a blue and yellow armband in the 1-0 midweek loss to Rangers and Kucheriavyi (19), who is on loan at Kelty Hearts, draped a Ukrainian flag over his shoulders.

“We can only do our best as a club to help show support for those who are suffering in Eastern Europe,” said Davidson.

“I have been speaking to Max, along with other people, and he is ok.

“He is a quiet lad and doesn’t say much.

“It is tough for him but Max knows there is a lot of support round about him if it is needed.

“Kelty have also been very good with him.

“It is important the two clubs look after Max at a difficult time.

“He has been managing to keep in touch with his family back home.

“The lads in the dressing room will also be looking out for Max and obviously there has been a lot of support from the people of Perth and beyond.”

Max’s fundraiser can be found online here.