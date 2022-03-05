St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi’s Ukraine aid fundraiser generates thousands of pounds in 24-hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi’s Ukraine aid fundraiser generates thousands of pounds in 24-hours

By Gordon Bannerman
March 5 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 5 2022, 9.58am
Teen St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi has helped raise thousands of pounds in aid for his Ukrainian homeland
St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi’s Ukrainian aid fundraiser has generated nearly £3000 in 24 hours.

Fans across the country have been rallying to the Kyiv teenager’s cause.

“There has been an incredible response to his fundraiser,” said Perth manager Callum Davidson.

“I think it shows the enormity of the situation in Europe and in the world.

Ukranian star Max Kucheriavyi was draped in his nation’s flag during St Johnstone’s clash with Rangers. Picture by Graeme Hart.

“People know how bad the situation is for the people of Ukraine.

“We aren’t a political tool, we are in the sporting and entertainment business.

“But as a club we are supporting not only Max but everyone out there who is suffering from what is happening.”

Perth skipper Liam Gordon wore a blue and yellow armband in the 1-0 midweek loss to Rangers and Kucheriavyi (19), who is on loan at Kelty Hearts, draped a Ukrainian flag over his shoulders.

“We can only do our best as a club to help show support for those who are suffering in Eastern Europe,” said Davidson.

Saints captain Liam Gordon wore an armband emblazoned with the colours of the Ukrainian flag against Rangers

“I have been speaking to Max, along with other people, and he is ok.

“He is a quiet lad and doesn’t say much.

“It is tough for him but Max knows there is a lot of support round about him if it is needed.

Kelty have also been very good with him.

“It is important the two clubs look after Max at a difficult time.

“He has been managing to keep in touch with his family back home.

“The lads in the dressing room will also be looking out for Max and obviously there has been a lot of support from the people of Perth and beyond.”

Max’s fundraiser can be found online here.

Max Kucheriavyi: Ukraine kid’s journey from Kiev to Brechin City via Hearts, St Johnstone and the 2018 Champions League Final

