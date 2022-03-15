St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson’s faith in former Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon is rock solid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson’s faith in former Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon is rock solid

By Eric Nicolson
March 15 2022, 10.26pm
John Mahon will get his chance.
Callum Davidson’s faith in St Johnstone centre-back John Mahon is rock solid.

It is only the improvement in the second half of the season performances of the St Johnstone back three that has prevented the former Sligo Rovers defender from making his first Premiership start.

And when that opportunity does come, Davidson has backed the January recruit to grasp it.

“I’m absolutely delighted with him,” said the Perth boss.

“He came over during Ireland’s pre-season and has been a fantastic character around the place.

“The back three have stepped it up performance-wise since the break so it’s been difficult for him to get in the team.

“John has put pressure on them.

“But I’ve got really high hopes for him and I think he’s looked strong and aggressive when he’s come on.

“I’ll have absolutely no qualms about starting him.

“He won’t be fazed when I throw him in.”

With Callum Booth now available for selection after an injury lay-off, Davidson will have a decision to make at left wing-back against Motherwell and beyond.

Gallacher getting better and better

Tony Gallacher has been the first team-ready rival for the double winner the McDiarmid manager hoped he’d be.

And it’s an individual selection battle Davidson is relishing.

“Tony’s improving all the time,” he said.

“It’s about playing games at this stage of his career.

“He’s got all the attributes you need for that position and has performed well in every game.

“It puts pressure on Callum Booth.

“Callum probably had things his own way this season but having competition will improve his performances by five or 10%.”

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone ‘running out of time’ to drag other teams down but Ross County form provides inspiration

