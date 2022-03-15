St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson’s faith in former Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon is rock solid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson’s faith in St Johnstone centre-back John Mahon is rock solid.

It is only the improvement in the second half of the season performances of the St Johnstone back three that has prevented the former Sligo Rovers defender from making his first Premiership start.

And when that opportunity does come, Davidson has backed the January recruit to grasp it.

“I’m absolutely delighted with him,” said the Perth boss.

“He came over during Ireland’s pre-season and has been a fantastic character around the place.

(39) John Mahon: He was one of the standout C.B.s during his time in the LOI and has recently earned his cross channel move to St Johnstone in January. Since he's only played 34 minutes for the club, there's plenty of time for him to fulfil his early promise. pic.twitter.com/lKhzHY7jVF — Irish Football Blog #AcrossBorderFootball (@BlogIrish) March 11, 2022

“The back three have stepped it up performance-wise since the break so it’s been difficult for him to get in the team.

“John has put pressure on them.

“But I’ve got really high hopes for him and I think he’s looked strong and aggressive when he’s come on.

“I’ll have absolutely no qualms about starting him.

“He won’t be fazed when I throw him in.”

With Callum Booth now available for selection after an injury lay-off, Davidson will have a decision to make at left wing-back against Motherwell and beyond.

Gallacher getting better and better

Tony Gallacher has been the first team-ready rival for the double winner the McDiarmid manager hoped he’d be.

And it’s an individual selection battle Davidson is relishing.

“Tony’s improving all the time,” he said.

“It’s about playing games at this stage of his career.

“He’s got all the attributes you need for that position and has performed well in every game.

“It puts pressure on Callum Booth.

“Callum probably had things his own way this season but having competition will improve his performances by five or 10%.”