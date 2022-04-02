Last-gasp winners bode well for St Johnstone’s survival prospects

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last-gasp winners have boosted St Johnstone’s Premiership survival prospects.

And manager Callum Davidson that dig-deep mentality is going to be crucial with two games left before the split.

Saints face top six contenders Livingston at McDiarmid before heading to Celtic Park next weekend.

Davidson was sidelined by Covid as Callum Hendry’s stoppage time wonder strike secured a comeback win over Motherwell before the international break.

That opened up a four-point gap on local rivals Dundee in the basement.

And a late Ali Crawford strike secured a February win away to Davie Martindale’s men.

“To be honest, I’d like to enjoy a 3-0 victory one of these days and I could afford to relax,” said Davidson.

“But the late wins at Livingston and against Motherwell before the break have shown the character the players have.

“These late goals give myself and the staff belief that you are always in the game.

“We know the players are fit and the fighting spirit they have is a huge factor for us.

“They want to get out of a very difficult position that we find ourselves in.

“They have performed pretty well since the January break.

“There are seven games to go and we just have to make sure we get as many points as we can to give ourselves a chance to be safe or be in the play-off games.

“We are certainly trying everything in our power to avoid the bottom spot.”

Two in a row

Crawford’s winner at the Tony Macaroni Stadium ended a 13-game wait for a victory.

And Hendry’s against Motherwell secured three more precious points.

“It would be huge to put together back-to-back wins at this stage of the season,” admitted Davidson.

“We showed a lot of character again to get the win coming back from a goal down against Motherwell in a very difficult game.

“We know how hard this will be against Livingston. They like to flood bodies forward and look to score so we have to be sound defensively.

“On the flip side we have to take the chances that we create.

“Since the break our current form would see us mid-table.

“We need to maintain that and keep picking up points.

“We have to keep it going. We can’t afford to try and protect maybe a point because you can come unstuck.

“We are going into these games trying to win them.”

Defender James Brown is doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Malta.

But attacker Glenn Middleton is available after a 10-hour flight back from Kazakhstan with the Scotland U21s.

Cammy MacPherson’s frustrations

After an injury-plagued campaign, Davidson is delighted to have a strong squad at his disposal.

That could prove vital in their fight for survival, with former St Mirren midfielder Cammy MacPherson ready to play a key role in the run-in.

“Cammy is back fit after training all week,” said Davidson.

“It has been frustrating for Cammy, myself and the supporters that he hasn’t had a run of games.

“I think he has loads of attributes to make him a top player. He just needs to get that under his belt.

“He has missed things with different issues, not just one recurring injury.

“We are monitoring him and it’s not through any lack of effort on his part. He is always out practicing or in the gym.

“Before the Motherwell game he hurt his groin in training. He just needs that little bit of luck.

“It’s good to have a big squad to pick from. There will be players I will have to leave out.

“It creates a good, competitive environment. Players know whatever team I pick will be a strong one and that creates an air of positivity about the place.

“It’s up to the players when they get their chance to make me play them. Callum Hendry is a great example of that.

“He has had to start because he has performed so well. There are others in the same bracket, like Ali Crawford.

“They are desperate to play and they never stop.”