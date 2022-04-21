Charlie Adam isn’t Dundee’s only danger man, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson knows that you fail to deal with Charlie Adam at your peril.

But the St Johnstone manager has dismissed the idea of Dundee being some kind of footballing one-man band.

Adam, who Davidson worked with at Stoke City, inspired the Dark Blues’ recent comeback against Aberdeen and secured another precious point for Mark McGhee’s men in the Dundee derby.

The former Scotland international clearly still has it in his gift to light up – and define – a Premiership contest.

Combating Adam’s threat will be part of Davidson’s pre-match planning.

However he won’t be neglecting the other threats Saints’ opponents will pose.

Left foot ‘unbelievable’

“I worked with Charlie at Stoke so know all about the quality he’s got,” said Davidson.

“His left foot is unbelievable and he’s someone who can just change a game in a second by doing something special.

Charlie Adam, half man, half cannon.pic.twitter.com/g7LQCm3Jyb — The Tartan Scarf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TheTartanScarf) April 5, 2022

“What I like about him is he plays forward a lot. He’s always trying to make things happen for his team.

“So we have to try to stop that happening.

“Everyone knows how good he is with free-kicks and delivering the ball into the box, so you don’t want to be giving away silly fouls in bad areas.

“But it’s not just Charlie.

“Dundee have a lot of good players in their team and we can’t just focus on one player.

“Most teams are good at set-plays – it’s a big part of the game – and we have to make it as difficult as we can for Dundee.

“Then when we get a chance, make the most of the opportunities we create for ourselves.”