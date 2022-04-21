Charlie Adam isn’t Dundee’s only danger man, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Charlie Adam isn’t Dundee’s only danger man, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
April 21 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 21 2022, 3.24pm
St Johnstone will need to get to grips with Charlie Adam.
St Johnstone will need to get to grips with Charlie Adam.

Callum Davidson knows that you fail to deal with Charlie Adam at your peril.

But the St Johnstone manager has dismissed the idea of Dundee being some kind of footballing one-man band.

Adam, who Davidson worked with at Stoke City, inspired the Dark Blues’ recent comeback against Aberdeen and secured another precious point for Mark McGhee’s men in the Dundee derby.

The former Scotland international clearly still has it in his gift to light up – and define – a Premiership contest.

Combating Adam’s threat will be part of Davidson’s pre-match planning.

However he won’t be neglecting the other threats Saints’ opponents will pose.

Left foot ‘unbelievable’

“I worked with Charlie at Stoke so know all about the quality he’s got,” said Davidson.

“His left foot is unbelievable and he’s someone who can just change a game in a second by doing something special.

“What I like about him is he plays forward a lot. He’s always trying to make things happen for his team.

“So we have to try to stop that happening.

“Everyone knows how good he is with free-kicks and delivering the ball into the box, so you don’t want to be giving away silly fouls in bad areas.

“But it’s not just Charlie.

“Dundee have a lot of good players in their team and we can’t just focus on one player.

“Most teams are good at set-plays – it’s a big part of the game – and we have to make it as difficult as we can for Dundee.

“Then when we get a chance, make the most of the opportunities we create for ourselves.”

Jason Kerr: St Johnstone can roll back years with another famous ‘old-school’ win against Dundee at Dens Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]