John Mahon part of ‘good, young nucleus’ for St Johnstone, as Callum Davidson praises Irish defender and retiring legend Liam Craig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

John Mahon part of ‘good, young nucleus’ for St Johnstone, as Callum Davidson praises Irish defender and retiring legend Liam Craig

By Eric Nicolson
May 28 2022, 7.00am
John Mahon with Cammy MacPherson and Tom Sang.
John Mahon with Cammy MacPherson and Tom Sang.

John Mahon gave St Johnstone fans a taste of what’s to come next season, with a magnificent performance in the Premiership status-saving play-off triumph over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The all-or-nothing second leg was the Irishman’s first home start for Saints since signing in January.

Manager Callum Davidson believes the near flawless high pressure display bodes well for the 2022/23 campaign, by which time Jamie McCart will almost certainly have moved on and Mahon will be feeling the benefit of a full pre-season.

A young, defensive spine of a reshaped team is coming together.

Austin Samuels is stopped by John Mahon.
Austin Samuels is stopped by John Mahon.

“For a man of 22 to come into the team for such a big game and play the way he did was brilliant,” said Davidson.

“You’d never have known it was John’s first home game and I’m really pleased for him.

“He’s shown promise since he came over and we’ve got high hopes for John.

“He’s a young defender and when you add in Dan Cleary and Liam Gordon in their mid-20s as well as James Brown at 24, we have a good mix there.

“They are all young with improvement still to come from them.

“We’ve got a good nucleus at the core of our team moving forward.”

Liam Craig – ‘what a servant’

At the other end of the career scale, as Mahon’s capabilities were shining under the McDiarmid Park spotlight, Liam Craig was signing off as a player.

The club appearance record holder will now transition into a behind-the-scenes role and Davidson wanted to put on record his appreciation of a true St Johnstone great.

“Liam’s hanging his boots up,” said the Perth boss.

“He was actually going to come on at the end but the game finished before we could do it.

“What a servant he’s been for St Johnstone.

“He’s obviously got the record number of appearances and he’s a fantastic guy to have around the place.

Liam Craig on a lap of honour with his family.
Liam Craig on a lap of honour with his family.

“Liam was going around the boys to speak to them before the start of the second half.

“I had to get him to calm down a few times during the game because he was shouting at the referee all the time! That just shows his passion for this club.

“All credit to him for the career he’s had.

“He’s a good friend of mine but more importantly, he’s a great professional who was always there for the team when I needed him.”

How St Johnstone turned historic high into basement battle in 2021/22 – and what it took to bounce back

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]