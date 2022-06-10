St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark drops out of Scotland squad for Ireland match By Eric Nicolson June 10 2022, 2.19pm Updated: June 10 2022, 3.00pm 0 Zander Clark. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark has dropped out of the Scotland squad. The double cup-winner, who is out of contract with Saints and expected to leave, has been replaced by Robby McCrorie. Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has also withdrawn from the group who are heading to Ireland for the next Nations League fixture. Scotland squad update. IN: Robby McCrorie.OUT: Zander Clark and Liam Cooper.#IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/4JxHai2GOD — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 10, 2022 Clark has been part of several squads in the last few months but is yet to be capped. Craig Gordon is the clear number one but Clark will be hoping to get himself into position as next in line following David Marshall’s retirement. Callum Davidson ‘needs more’ from Charlie Gilmour if ex-Arsenal and Norwich City man is going to star at St Johnstone Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Steve Clarke wary of Ireland reaction when Scotland visit for Nations League tie 4 Scotland Nations League talking points as Steve Clarke gets his team selection right and Anthony Ralston feelgood story goes on and on Goalkeeper Elliot Parish urges St Johnstone to go back to the drawing board St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hasn’t given up on Zander Clark staying – but has 5 or 6 possible replacements lined up