St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark drops out of Scotland squad for Ireland match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark has dropped out of the Scotland squad.

The double cup-winner, who is out of contract with Saints and expected to leave, has been replaced by Robby McCrorie.

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has also withdrawn from the group who are heading to Ireland for the next Nations League fixture.

Scotland squad update. IN: Robby McCrorie.

OUT: Zander Clark and Liam Cooper.#IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/4JxHai2GOD — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 10, 2022

Clark has been part of several squads in the last few months but is yet to be capped.

Craig Gordon is the clear number one but Clark will be hoping to get himself into position as next in line following David Marshall’s retirement.