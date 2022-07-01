Graham Carey: St Johnstone confirm 4th summer signing on a 2-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have made their fourth summer signing, with Graham Carey completing his move to McDiarmid Park on a two-year deal.

Experienced Irish forward Carey was a free agent after his deal with CSKA Sofia ran out at the end of last season and has spent the week in Spain on Saints’ pre-season training camp.

The 33-year-old knows Scottish football well, having started his career at Celtic and played for St Mirren and Ross County before starring for four seasons with Plymouth Argyle, where he scored over 40 goals.

Carey can play wide on either side, as a number 10 or a left wing-back.

Callum Davidson has already brought in Andy Considine, Drey Wright and Adam Montgomery.