Graham Carey explains why he turned down other Scottish clubs to sign for St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
July 1 2022, 9.55am Updated: July 1 2022, 10.56am
Graham Carey.
Graham Carey had other options for his return to Scottish football, St Johnstone’s new signing has revealed.

But the Irishman believes Perth is the perfect place for the next stage of his career.

Carey, whose two-year deal with Saints has now been confirmed, is in Spain with the McDiarmid Park squad on their pre-season training camp.

He was a transfer target of several other sides once his deal with CSKA Sofia ran out; however, Callum Davidson’s sales pitch was the most persuasive one.

“I’m really pleased to be at St Johnstone,” said the versatile former Ross County and St Mirren player.

“I had options to consider from other Scottish clubs and it was a nice position to be in.

“But something just clicked about joining Saints and it’s where I want to be.

“The manager really impressed me about his plans for the new season and I want to be a part of it.

“I think my style of play will suit what the manager wants to do. I like to create chances and also get into goalscoring positions.”

‘No repeat’ of last season

Saints got too close to relegation for comfort last season but Carey believes it will be a different story this time around.

“I can tell there is a real determination and desire to do well in the new campaign and it will be a collective effort to achieve what needs to be done,” he told Saints’ website.

“We all know it was a difficult time last season and there can’t be a repeat of that in the next 12 months.

“I want to be in the team and helping us win games of football and entertain the fans.

“I know that the St Johnstone fans were incredible last season and really helped the team stay in the Premiership.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of them and we want to share some good times together in the weeks and months ahead.”

Graham Carey will give St Johnstone the ‘spark’ they need, says cup winner Lee Croft

